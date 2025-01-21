Behind the Scenes of Hamilton's First Day with the Scuderia Ferrari

Behind the Scenes of Hamilton's First Day with the Scuderia Ferrari
21 January 2025 by    1 min read

Check out seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Maranello as he joins Ferrari ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.