Andy Stevenson 2024 Beyond the Grid Podcast

Andy Stevenson Celebrates 600th Grand Prix Milestone with Aston Martin

Las Vegas is known for its glitz, glamour, and high stakes, but at the 2024 , the spotlight wasn’t just on the drivers. Aston Martin's Sporting Director Andy Stevenson celebrated an extraordinary milestone, marking his 600th Grand Prix—an achievement made even more remarkable by his loyalty to a single team throughout his 33-year Formula 1 journey.

Stevenson’s career began back in 1991 with what was then known as . Over the decades, the team transformed into Midland, Spyker, Force India, Racing Point, and now . Through every name change, ownership shuffle, and grid battle, Stevenson remained a constant force behind the scenes, earning his place as one of F1’s most respected figures.

Speaking with Tom Clarkson, Stevenson shared some jaw-dropping stories from his time in the paddock. From managing a driver who raced with a broken leg to another who found himself behind bars mid-season, his anecdotes reveal the unpredictable and often chaotic world of Formula 1. Among his many career highlights is helping prepare a young Lewis Hamilton—a future seven-time World Champion—for his Grand Prix debut.

It hasn’t always been a smooth ride. Stevenson candidly discussed his early days with Eddie Jordan, admitting the fiery Irishman wasn’t a fan of his at first. However, as the team evolved and grew, so did Stevenson’s role, cementing his legacy within the sport. Beyond the track, he opened up about balancing the intense demands of F1 while managing Crohn’s disease, a challenge he’s faced with remarkable resilience.

For Stevenson, the decision to stay with the team through thick and thin wasn’t about comfort but about passion and belief in what they could achieve. As Aston Martin continues to climb the ranks, his journey serves as an inspiring testament to dedication, adaptability, and an enduring love for the sport.

Here’s to Andy Stevenson—600 Grands Prix down, and hopefully, many more to come!

