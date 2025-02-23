Beyond the Grid: McLaren's Rise, Explained by the Team's Stars



is coming off winning the 2024 Formula 1 World Constructors' title.

It was the team's ninth WCC and the first since 1998.

Throughout the last decade, the team had been in a rebuilding phase that has ultimately delivered some great results. Clearly, the team's goal for 2025 and beyond is the elusive World Drivers' Championship, which the team last won in 2008 with .

In this episode of Beyond the Grid, you will see comments from , , CEO Zak Brown and Team Principal Andrea Stella.

From Beyond the Grid's archive, enjoy how McLaren's stars paved the way to success.

