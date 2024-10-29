F1 Nation: 2024 Mexico F1 GP Review Podcast

Tom Clarkson, in his ever-curious paddock presence, teams up with former F1 racer Esteban Gutiérrez and F1TV's energetic presenter Laura Winter to break down a thrilling Mexico City Grand Prix where Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz clinched an emotional victory. For Sainz, this wasn't just another podium step—it was a moment of personal triumph. He shared with the trio why this win held special meaning, despite losing the lead at Turn 1, and how he managed to outpace his teammate Charles Leclerc. This wasn't simply about one race; it’s a turning point, demonstrating the impact of Carlos’s resilience in Ferrari’s resurgence as championship contenders.

The discussions didn't stop at Ferrari's successes. Max Verstappen’s aggressive maneuvers on Lando Norris drew two hefty 10-second penalties, sparking debate on whether they were justified. Tom, Esteban, and Laura dive into how Lando navigated this encounter, learning from their previous battle in Austin. Both drivers’ perspectives on their escalating title rivalry reveal that this season’s fierce competition is far from over.

Shifting to the Red Bull Racing camp, it was a mixed bag for home favorite Sergio Perez, while Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda kept fans guessing about their futures. With the 2025 driver line-up at the forefront, the team now faces critical decisions. Will Franco Colapinto get a shot in the ever-tightening Red Bull ranks? The trio unpacks what these developments mean for the driver market and who might be shaping the grid next season.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: