Nikita Mazepin Reflects as Formula 1 Career Closes for Good

Oct.17 - admits his Formula 1 dream is over.

Since the Russian driver and his father's company Uralkali were axed by at the outbreak of the 2022 Ukraine conflict, Mazepin has even been prevented from travelling to Europe and beyond due to political sanctions.

But the 25-year-old, who has made clear all along that his ultimate goal is returning to F1, won a series of legal battles and has now been officially removed from the European and Swiss sanctions lists.

"Of course, I am elated," he said about the dropping of the sanctions. "At the same time, I ask myself what was it all for – to be sanctioned at a vital point in my career, only to have the European court decide that it was all a giant mistake."

F1's governing still compels Russian drivers, who can no longer race under their national flag, to sign a document denouncing their country before being approved to compete.

But another truth for Mazepin is that Formula 1 teams are almost certainly still highly reluctant to sign a driver whose father Dmitry has been expressly linked with Vladimir Putin.

So what's next for Mazepin?

"Time puts things in perspective," he said. "I think I can now say that the first act of my life was really shaped by and dedicated to trying to be the best in motorsport.

"It has been painful to watch everyone in F1 moving forward and to not be a part of it," said Mazepin, who failed to score a point in his sole F1 season in 2021.

"Vindication in the courts is sweet, but the truth is that I can't get those years back - those essential years in the life and development of any professional athlete.

"Which leaves me now, at the ripe old age of 25, realising it is time to look forward, not back. The time has come to write the next act of my life as an adult, with dreams tied not to speed and trophies, but to applying my mind, and to finding my purpose.

"This will come with completing my education, working hard, and taking good care of my spirit along the way. So, while you will not be seeing a return to Formula 1 for me, I will be happy to share news with you on my next steps."

