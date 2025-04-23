‘Ice-Boy’ Piastri: The Story Behind a Cool New F1 Persona

Apr.23 – The Formula 1 world is contemplating the concept of the newly-nicknamed “ice-boy” becoming champion this year.

The pivotal moment came in Saudi Arabia, where Oscar Piastri took on Max Verstappen at the first corner and ultimately won the race – to overtake McLaren teammate Lando Norris for the lead of the world championship.

The boy-faced Australian’s mother, Nicole, told 4BC radio this week: “He’s very cautious by nature, and he’s very calculated and clever in the way that he does everything.

“He took on Max at the first corner, which was a bit horrifying. But typically, he won’t take risks,” she added.

The world’s media thinks Verstappen and Norris definitely have something new to worry about. “From the ‘Papaya rules’ and the soft touch of McLaren has emerged an ice-cold and ruthless driver who can stand up to Verstappen and give him a taste of his own medicine,” the Spanish sports newspaper AS remarked.

“Oscar Piastri is the leader McLaren needs,” Diario Sport quipped.

And Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport declared: “Formula 1 has a new leader – Oscar Piastri, the ice-boy of McLaren.”

Piastri, 24, told Bild newspaper that he doesn’t mind his new nickname.

“I wouldn’t call myself that personally, but I understand why people do,” he said.

Quadruple world champion Verstappen was so furious about his penalty on Sunday that he point-blank refused to even discuss his thoughts with the media.

On Piastri himself, however, the Dutchman is impressed – praising his “calm” and mistake-free approach. Verstappen also credits Piastri’s manager, Mark Webber.

“I think with Mark by his side, it’s helping him a lot,” Verstappen said. “It’s great. People learn from their own careers – that’s what I had with my dad.

“But at the end of the day, Oscar is using his talent, and that’s great to see.”

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve thinks Webber has also negotiated a helpful new contract for Piastri. “According to the contract, McLaren is not allowed to favour Lando over Oscar,” he claims.

“As long as both are fighting for the title, there will be no team orders – unless something crucial for the constructors’ championship is at stake or one of them has a technical problem.”

As for Piastri’s new ‘ice-boy’ persona, his mother fully agrees – recalling an incident when they were riding bikes together and Nicole had a crash. When they checked Oscar’s heart-rate data afterwards, she told him: “Ah, so you do have a heart – we just don’t see it.”

Piastri told Bild: “When I’m at home, I completely switch off from Formula 1 and all the hustle and bustle. There, I’m just Oscar.”

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko sees Piastri as a real threat to Verstappen’s run of championships. “With performances like those in recent races,” he told Speed Week, “he is establishing himself as the main challenger.

“However, it remains to be seen whether Oscar can maintain this level of performance throughout the entire season. Last year, there were one or two tracks where he fell behind Lando Norris, either slightly or significantly.”

