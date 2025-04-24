The Hidden Cost of Racing Dreams: Understanding F1 Team Academies

Apr.24 – A Russian teenager has given a fascinating insight into how the driver development programs for certain youngsters function.

Kirill Kutskov, the 2023 karting world champion with a Fernando Alonso-affiliated team, says he received an offer from Ferrari’s young driver ‘academy’.

“After winning the world championship, the Ferrari Academy contacted us,” the 16-year-old told Championat. “They sent us a contract according to which they would support me and advance me up the career ladder.”

However, there was a catch.

“We would have to pay for the right to enter the Academy,” Kutskov, who amid the Ukraine war crisis now races under a Kyrgyzstani license, added. “So I think that academies are only for PR.”

Some might suspect that the terms of the offer could have been because of F1 teams’ reluctance to be affiliated with Russian drivers.

For instance, axed Haas driver Nikita Mazepin reveals that he has basically given up on ever returning to F1.

“I used to think that when the sanctions were lifted, I would return to Formula 1,” he told the Luka Rozajac channel. “When the sanctions were lifted, I started talking to teams.

“They said ‘It’s all about money. If we sign a contract with you, we will get two new sponsors, but we will lose five contracts with other sponsors because they will not want to be associated with Russia in any way.”

But Kutskov says he knows for certain that other young drivers are also asked to pay to be signed up to F1 team academies.

“I have a Swiss teammate, (Nathanael) Berreby,” said Kutskov, who races in Italian Formula 4. “As far as I know, next year he wants to sign a contract with Red Bull, but he will be the one paying.

“Of course, there are other cases when the teams really do support you. I can dream about anything, but for now we are working according to the situation.”

