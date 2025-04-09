Canadian Grand Prix Travel Guide – Exploring Montreal’s F1 Culture

Since 1978, Montreal has dressed up to welcome the fastest and most daring drivers in the world and celebrate the Canadian Grand Prix on Notre Dame Island. Formula 1 stirs passions worldwide, but when it touches Canadian soil, a special mystique and aura surrounds the competition, making it one of the most anticipated of the year, both by fans and drivers.

For this reason, it attracts the Canadian public, and Montreal usually has a high tourist flow during the Grand Prix, positively impacting its economy. For example, in 2023, the Quebec region generated $4.1 billion in tourism revenue around the dates close and during the Formula 1 race.

If you plan to attend this year, this Canadian Grand Prix travel tips guide explains everything you need to know to have a unique and unforgettable experience.

Montreal’s Culture & F1 Atmosphere

Montreal will surprise us with its mix of culture, history, and modernity. Its French heritage, combined with the North American style, is reflected in the warmth and diversity of its inhabitants, forming a mosaic of tradition and modernity in every corner of the city.

But, in Formula 1, Montreal becomes a stage of festivity and adrenaline. The festive atmosphere surrounding the competition is comparable to the Brazilian carnivals: fans flood the city dressed in the colors of their favorite teams, some dress up to liven up their experience even more, and the Grand Prix becomes a real party for the entire city. Montreal also offers multiple parallel events, such as concerts, food fairs, and exhibitions dedicated to F1

Another important aspect is that the city cares about the tourists who come to enjoy the race. For example, some guides and signs explain how to get to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. This way, you won't waste any time getting to Notre Dame Island, and you can enjoy the roar of the engines from the first moment.

Where to Stay & Getting Around

Another great thing about Montreal is its range of hotels and accommodations. However, not all areas are suitable for staying, so in this section, we will tell you the best place to stay for the Canadian Grand Prix. This will be an essential guide if it is your first time visiting this city.

Old Montreal

If it's your first time in the city, Old Montreal should be your first choice for staying and going to the Grand Prix. This is where the former French colony of the 17th century was founded, so it's a place rich in history and tradition. In addition, Vieux-Montréal is a tourist site par excellence, so you'll find multiple options and things to do during the Canadian GP weekend. For example, you can visit Place d’Armes, the Notre-Dame Basilica, or stroll down Montreal's oldest street, Saint-Paul.

However, what takes points away from Old Montreal is that it is very touristy. It is an area that is usually very busy, and the places of interest are typically crowded and relatively expensive. However, this is well compensated by how central it is and its mobility options, such as the proximity to the Orange metro line or various bus lines.

Downtown

Staying in the city center offers many benefits, such as proximity to some places of interest, cheap and quality cafes and restaurants, entertainment sources, and much more.

However, here we are a little further away from the circuit, putting Old Montreal and other surrounding neighborhoods in the middle without causing significant setbacks in the transfer. In addition, because it is a place where tourists and business travelers arrive, the hotels and lodgings in the area tend to be in high demand, especially on days close to the Canadian GP.

Other Neighbourhoods Near the Circuit

In addition to the two most significant locations, we must consider other options, such as the best place to stay for the Canadian Grand Prix.

On the one hand, we have the Saint-Lambert neighborhood. It is an ideal destination for those looking for the tranquillity of a family-friendly suburb away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It is next to the circuit, right on the south bank of the Saint Lawrence River. But, being a residential area, there are not many accommodations offered except for Airbnb, and there are not many places of interest.

The other neighborhood close to the circuit is Longueuil, adjacent to Saint-Lambert. It is similar in terms of tranquillity, a few accommodations, and attractions.

How do you get to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve from Saint-Lambert or Longueuil? It's easy for those staying on this side of the Saint Lawrence River via Metro. You can take a train from Longueuil–Université-de-Sherbrooke station to Jean-Drapeau station on Sainte-Hélène Island. Many tourists spend some time here before crossing a pedestrian bridge over the Saint Lawrence River to Notre Dame Island.

Off-Track Attractions During GP Week

One of the biggest attractions during Grand Prix week in Montreal is the wide variety of parks, museums, and entertainment areas, some close to the circuit and others a little further away, but in any case, bringing you many things to do during the Canadian GP weekend.

On Sainte-Hélène Island, the Biosphere is Quebec's ecological and environmental museum. It is just a few meters from the Jean-Drapeau station. Given its proximity to the circuit and other attractions, such as Jean-Drapeau Park and the eponymous aquatic complex, it is one of the most visited places during the race weekend.

Whether you’re indulging in culinary wonders, exploring the Old Montreal charm, discovering the beauty of nearby islands, or getting your adrenaline pumping with an online casino before the race, there is always something to keep the energy at a high level. The moments leading up to the Grand Prix can be just as thrilling as the race itself, so make the most of every second!

Enjoying a Thrilling F1 Holiday

Attending the Canadian Grand Prix is undoubtedly one of your best decisions. In addition to being the perfect opportunity to combine sport and tourism, you can enjoy everything the local culture offers: gastronomy, historical sites, and unique activities.

Now, depending on your origin, you must complete some specific Canadian GP visa requirements. For example, depending on the case, you must apply for the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) or the Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) to avoid inconveniences when entering the country.

Once your entry into the country is legally secured, you can check out the best grandstand at the Canadian GP. Many fans who have frequented this circuit ensure that grandstands 11 and 12 offer a great view of the circuit's main straight, turning 1, 2, and 3. Likewise, the grandstands are near the hairpin. These are sectors where overtaking and racing action are the order of the day, so there will be no shortage of excitement if you choose to buy in these sectors, and you will enjoy Formula 1 in all its splendor.

Another detail you should not overlook in your planning is what to wear to the F1 race in Montreal. Remember that this event will be held between June 13 and 15 this year. Therefore, you cannot ignore that the Canadian Grand Prix weather in June is usually calm and fresh but with a moderate probability of rain. So wear comfortable clothes and have a raincoat on hand if necessary. However, if you plan on making this trip in the coming years, remember that the Canadian Grand Prix will move to May (starting in 2026), so the weather will be much colder.

