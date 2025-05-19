Will Perez choose Alpine?

After a disappointing 2024 season for Sergio Perez, the Mexican Formula 1 driver is looking to get back into the limelight again and has a few potential routes that could open the door for an emphatic return to the racetrack.

Despite a lot of noise being made about him signing a contract with Cadillac, there seems to have not been much movement with this in recent weeks, and instead, there have been suggestions made that this talented driver could team up with Alpine.

Whilst there is by no means enough to suggest that you would be guaranteed returns on a bet on Perez signing with Alpine, even if you were to wager on the best Litecoin Betting Sites, there are murmurs from those with a vested interest in Formula 1 who have suggested Alpine may look to get Perez on their books for the upcoming 2026 season following their replacement of Jack Doohan with Franco Colapinto. This move would leave the team without an experienced driver to partner with Pierre Gasly for the upcoming season, and with Perez looking to get back into the fold, it could be an ideal fit.

This news comes on the back of ESPN’s reports that Perez was in the fold for getting signed with Cadillac. His departure from Red Bull after the 2024 season has left Perez without a contract, and he has spent time enjoying time with his family. However, the Mexican is eager to return and expressed interest in returning to F1 with Cadillac. The American manufacturer will be joining the grid in 2026 and will want to become a new competitor against the already established firm favorites such as Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari.

Some sources have suggested that Perez is in advanced negotiations with Cadillac. It has been suggested that Perez has proposed that his wealth of experience would be vital in assisting the team in their inaugural setup in the season. Experience is certainly something the team has been seeking and would complement their lineup, which already may include a lot of talent from the likes of Colton Herta, but may lack experience.

Perez’s long list of experience in his stints at Sauber, Force India, and Racing Point are all indicators of how this talented racer can get the most out of cars which are not always at the front of the grid. This level of adaptability and intuition could be crucial for the Cadillac team as they aim to make waves in the sport with their inaugural introduction.

Perez will be hoping, from a personal point of view, that he can regain a bit of form following his whimper of form that saw Red Bull cut his contract back in 2024. Having concluded much earlier than planned and having 2 years left on his contract, the dropping of Perez was huge, but perhaps warranted by the racing giants. His series of underperforming results spearheaded a whimper in form where he was unable to secure a race victory and only achieved a meager four podium finishes - simply not good enough for a driver of his calibre, something he was all too aware of himself. This significant decline saw him replaced by Liam Lawson alongside Max Verstappen as the Red Bull main cohort.

Whilst Perez contemplates his future and has spent some time with his family away from the racetrack, he has been contemplating his opportunities for the future and seems set on finding the best fit for aligning with his career objectives. He has said in the past that he remains motivated and success-driven, which is something he wants reflected in whoever it is he is going to join.

An asset to almost any team, Perez is someone who may make a difference to the Formula 1 track in the 2026 season if he can return to the form he has produced in the past. It is expected that he will make a confirmed move in the coming months.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: