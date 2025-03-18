Cadillac: How The FIA Prepared For An 11th Team To Join The Grid

The announcement of Cadillac joining the grid as an 11th team may have felt sudden to fans who have been watching 10 teams race for many years. However, the FIA has been working behind the scenes for over two years before the final confirmation in early March that Cadillac will be on the 2026 grid. This marks the first new constructor to join a season since Haas in 2016.

This has caused a flurry of activity across the industry, from fans to drivers to sportsbooks. Sportsbooks rely on calculations to ensure fair and competitive odds, but the introduction of a new team means there is no historical information to base these odds on. Understanding how online sportsbooks set their odds can offer insight into a team’s competitiveness, financial backing, and viability in the Championship. Watching the odds for Cadillac as 2026 draws near can provide fans with information on how well the rookie team is likely to perform.

The move to add an 11th team was set in motion back in January 2023 when the FIA President requested his team to look at expressions of interest for new teams to join Formula 1.

Phase 1: Expressions of Interest

The process began with a call for expressions of interest on February 2, 2023. The purpose of this phase was to see if there were any teams that wanted to compete in the FIA Formula One World Championship. It was evident that all interested parties would have to undergo due diligence and a thorough investigation into their technical skills, human resources, and ongoing funding.

Teams also had to show how they would tackle sustainability, especially F1’s commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Phase 2: Application, Evaluation, and Approval

The FIA received seven expressions of interest, with only four progressing to evaluation. These four candidates received an “Invitation to Apply to Participate in the FIA Formula One World Championship” by May 2023, whereafter they were evaluated for many months before the FIA announced in October of the same year that only Andretti/Cadillac met all criteria.

The team was honoured by the situation and in a statement announced their appreciation of the FIA and the rigorous and transparent process during evaluation.

Phase 3: Commercial Discussions

The final phase included commercial discussions. In a surprising twist, the Andretti/Cadillac bid was rejected by Formula 1 Management (FOM) on January 31, 2024. However, this rejection did not mean that future participation was ruled out. The rejection stated that if the team were to enter a future Championship with a General Motors (GM, of which Cadillac is a brand) power unit with a GM works and customer team, their application would be reconsidered.

Commercial discussions were ongoing between Formula 1 and Cadillac for many months. FOM eventually announced that an agreement has been reached in principle and that GM will support bringing Cadillac as the 11th team.

The Arrival of Cadillac F1

With the approval of both the FIA and FOM, Cadillac can now prepare to race during the 2026 Formula 1 season. This landmark change will see 22 cars on the grid for the first time in over a decade and was announced to the world on March 7, 2025.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said of the announcement: “Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step for the championship. The FIA Formula One Championship’s expansion to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone. GM/Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport.”

The announcement on Formula 1’s Instagram got mixed reactions, with many commenters speculating on which drivers will take the available seats, with Perez, Ricciardo, Drugovich, and Vettel among the top fan picks.

