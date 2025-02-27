Formula 1 Drivers Sports Bettors Are Betting on in 2025

Drivers are gearing for the 2025 campaign and Lando Norris in a latest news article, establishes that even more teams and drivers could be involved in the Grand Prix victories, spicing up the names of winners in the recent front-running group of McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes. Since Red Bull’s incredible dominance in 2022 and 2023 consecutively, the Grand Prix victories have gone to the above mentioned four teams, who have reached the stop step of the the prize last season, with landslide victories for Norris, Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell.

In the build-up to the recent F1 75 Live event at London’s The O2 arena, Norris and Piastri were asked to talk about how the upcoming term – amid stable technical regulations – could be one of the most competitive the championship has seen. “I think it’s everyone’s expectation from within Formula 1,” said Norris. “Every year the rules don’t change, every time the regulations don’t change, it gets closer and closer – that’s just the way it’s always worked.

“It already got pretty close at the end of last year, and you already started to see the middle pack… well, most of the grid apart from the top four teams… the six other teams, you already started to see them catching up and getting closer and closer. “I probably only expect that to be even more the case over the winter and probably into this season. I think you’re probably going to have this season some winners that aren’t McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull, which I think is good for F1 and is good for the fans.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to it, because I think it’s not going to be just a fight of the usual guys. It’s going to be a bit different this year... maybe not at the very beginning, but certainly through the season, we’ll see it shake up a little bit more.” Astri echoed his team mate’s sentiments, with the Australian also stating that he expects “more of the same” when it comes to the pecking order changing from weekend to weekend.

“If you look at the back end of last season, with how many different winners from different teams there were, it’s all pointing toward a very tight season,” he commented.

“Going from track to track, you’re not going to know… pretty much all of last year, we thought we would be in the mix for a win, but we didn’t really know who the main competitor was going to be, and it changed every weekend. I’m expecting more of the same.” McLaren head into the new season looking to defend the Teams’ Championship, having ended a drought stretching back to 1998, while Verstappen is on the hunt for a fifth successive Drivers’ Championship.

SportsBettors Are Considering The Odds

While the conversation about the Grand Prix 2025 hitting newer heights, many are steeped in several analyses, and predictions about whose driver and team would earn them more gains than they enjoyed in the whole of 2024. There are drivers who are unsurprisingly getting the attention of many sports bettors, obviously because of their records and the high chances of repeating the successes they have enjoyed in the previous season. Some of these drivers include;

Lando Norris

Lando Norris scored four huge wins in 2024, nonetheless, the youthful McLaren driver did not consistently deliver top-tier performances. Still, last season has to be seen as a resounding success, aided by McLaren's first Constructors Championship since 1998. If he continues to improve in 2025, it would not be surprising to see him challenge "Mad Max" for the top spot. Lando Norris is one of the drivers being hugely betted on by many sports bettors. He has incredibly high chances to provide huge wins to many bettors in this new campaign by repeating the successes he enjoyed last season.

Max Verstappen

Though Max Verstappen struggled for a large part of 2024 which was different from the experience he had in 2023, he is still one of the best drivers and a worthy contender, going into the new campaign. He is still that driver every other contestant will be extremely weary of, because he’s capable of pulling off huge wins. Considering his good run to the end of 2024, he’s obviously coming into the season, looking to build on the momentum that lasted him in the previous, and really, he could score a number of wins this season, because he looks ready. Many sports bettors have their eyes on him— and it does not come as a surprise.

Charles Leclerc

Another driver to watch out for, who sports bettors are betting on, is Charles Leclerc, who is going to have Lewis Hamilton as a new teammate to work with as the season begins, following the visit to Victory Lane three times in 2024. Leclerc is an embodiment of consistency, passion, and real athleticism. He was a real force to behold following the stretch last season, racking up 12 straight top 5s for Ferrari. He’s one to look out for.

Round Up

There are other players who have not been included in this list. But the above-listed players are high on the list of drivers betted on by sports bettors going into the new 2025 campaign.

