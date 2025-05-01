What can F1 fans can expect from the 2025 season

After another win by Max Verstappen, in what ended up being a season full of surprises, and in which there was less dominance by Red Bull than expected, the 2025 season seems primed to be a really good one.

First of all, the 2024 constructor’s title went to McLaren, which ended up in front of Ferrari by just 14 points. The best driver ended up driving the third-best car. Of course, Max Verstappen is an incredible driver, and made it possible, but there was as already said less dominance than expected. Moreover, during the season seven different drivers won a race. Among them is Lando Norris, who battled with Max Verstappen during the whole season and already said that he feels like he has “what it takes” to give McLaren its first driving title since 2008’s Lewis Hamilton title. Last year the constructor's title was McLaren's first since 1998, and they have the car and the team to claim another one, plus the driver to claim the driving title.

This doesn’t mean that Red Bull won’t be in the chase for the title. On the contrary: they enter the 2025 season with a car that, even if it had some problems, remains one of the best on the grid. Not only that, but they still have the best driver in the circuit: Max Verstappen, freshly crowned as the driving champion for the fourth time in a row. This makes him one of four drivers (along with ex-Red Bull star Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Juan Manuel Fangio) that have achieved such a feat. If he manages to win a fifth, he will equal the German legend Michael Schumacher.

Going back to Ferrari, they made what could only be described as a big splash of their own in the world of Formula 1, finally landing Lewis Hamilton after years of speculation. For all its recent struggles, Ferrari remains the most iconic and sought-after team in the sport: historic, noble, and endlessly watched. The deal was confirmed over a year ago, and since then, talk of a Hamilton–Ferrari partnership has only intensified. Heading into the 2024 season, things are looking up—Ferrari finished second in the constructors' standings, and Hamilton is back to his best, winning races and driving like the champion he is. The big question now is how the dynamic with Charles Leclerc will play out. While the Monegasque isn't quite at Hamilton's level, he's still a proven talent and commands respect after six solid seasons with the team.

Leclerc stated that Hamilton’s arrival is a huge motivation for him and that he looks forward to competing with such an experienced driver. From the outside, it certainly looks like Ferrari can foster an environment of honest competition that brings out the best of both their star drivers. This could end up in one of them winning the driver’s championship and the team winning the constructor title. At the same time, it’s not easy to make this kind of thing work and to maintain a balance. Maybe Hamilton’s experience will play a role here, and he will be the first to make such an arrangement possible, but we’ll have to wait and see.

In general, we can look forward to a multi-team race for both titles, having three teams in a great position to win races and place themselves well on the grid in every race. Last year was already a fun one, and McLaren seemed able to disturb Red Bull’s prolonged dominance. Next year also seems a good one for Ferrari to try and grab a title that has been missing since Kimi Raikkonen won it all back in 2007, and to assert themselves as the dominant force they were in F1 once again. If anybody is up for the task, it is Lewis Hamilton, one of the most decorated drivers of all time. This doesn’t mean that Red Bull will stand on the side watching, and Max Verstappen has shown many times a highly competitive spirit.

The only thing that’s left to do is wait for the 16th of March, fasten your seatbelts, and then the magic show of F1 will start, once again, this time with all the premises for an unforgettable season racing.

