F1 Commission Drama Unfolds – What Could This Mean for Managers, Racers and Fans?

The latest meeting of the F1 Commission has made some exciting changes. So let's take a closer look at these developments and what they could mean for the future of Formula 1.

The second meeting of the Formula 1 Commission took place on April 25, 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting refined the 2025 regulations and started to make changes for 2026.

A change in the points system

A hot topic of conversation in the meeting was the proposal to modify the championship points distribution. At the moment, points are awarded to the top ten finishes in a race. This proposal has suggested extending this to include 11th and 12th place.

This adjustment is expected to offer more opportunities for lower teams to score points. This will help intensify competition throughout the grid. This isn't the first time this proposal has been put forward. The proposal hasn't been accepted yet, but the commission has agreed that further analysis is required. A comprehensive proposal is expected to be presented at the July meeting.

It will have a number of implications for the F1 if it's accepted. Teams may have to change their racing strategies. This will add a focus on securing positions within the extended points range. Which could then change a team's decision when it comes to pit stops, tire choices and on-track tactics.

Drivers who are outside the traditional top ten would have increased motivation. This provides more opportunity for them to contribute to the team's and their own championship standings. This is set to make races more dynamic, which is likely to enhance the fan experience even more.

Rear-facing cameras

Another exciting change is the introduction of rear-facing cameras on all cars. This change sets the start from the Spanish Grand Prix in June 2024. Cameras will now aim to provide even more angles for television coverage. This will enhance the viewing experience even further.

These new camera angles promise a more immersive viewing experience for fans at home. This is a whole new perspective that fans have never seen before.

The extra angle will be beneficial for both managers and racers when it comes to analyzing their performance. It also means they will have to make adjustments in order to integrate the new camera systems without compromising car performance.

2025 pre-season testing plans

Pre-season testing plans were another key agenda item at the F1 commission meeting. Traditionally, pre-season is held in Bahrain or Spain and plays an essential role in allowing teams to prepare themselves for upcoming races. While there weren't any official dates or locations finalized during the meeting. Formula One Management (FOM) has been tasked with drafting and presenting a detailed proposal that will be considered by the Commission in the coming months.

This change is seen as a response to ongoing logistical challenges and team feedback about current testing formats. The goal of these changes is to optimize pre-season testing for both operational efficiency and competitive fairness. This change is expected to impact various areas of the F1. A change in testing will result in managers making changes to their logistical planning.

Drivers may also be affected by these potential changes. Pre-season testing is their time to get a feel for new car designs and setups. A change to testing formats could affect their ability to prepare and make the most out of the limited time they have.

A schedule change could also cause an uproar among fans. Many fans follow pre-season testing as it provides early indicators of team performance. It's particularly popular for fans who are taking part in sports betting. This time could end up providing a very useful insight. A schedule change could result in a change in broadcast access or impact global viewing availability.

Tackling freight delay

The introduction of a formal protocol to handle freight delays was another hot topic. This change follows an issue at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix. This saw team operations being affected due to the late arrivals of crucial cargo.

The newly adopted force majeure mechanism now allows the FIA to intervene and take necessary actions in a situation where freight delays could threaten the fair and safe running of a Grand Prix. This could include making changes to the schedule or being flexible with regulatory enforcement.

This is a positive change across the board. It provides reassurance that a team won't be unfairly penalized for shipping issues. It provides all teams a fair chance to compete, helping to improve fairness in the F1.

2026 power unit framework

There was a focus on the forthcoming 2026 power unit regulations. This is a highly anticipated change that represents a huge shift towards sustainability, cost efficiency and competitive balance in the F1. Some of the key changes in the 2026 power unit include:

Increased electrical power: The electrical power output from the Energy Recovery System (ERS) is set to increase to 350kW. This is nearly triple the current output.

Elimination of the MGU-H: The Motor Generator Unit-Heat (MGU:H) will be removed.

Use of 100% sustainable fuels: All teams will be required to use fully sustainable fuels. This will align with Formula 1's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Cost cap implementation: This will be set at $130 million from 2026. This is set to reduce the overall costs and will help to level the playing field between teams.

The April 2025 F1 commission has introduced some exciting changes that are set to happen over the next year. With discussions ranging from freight resilience to pre-season testing logistics, it's clear the decisions being made today are helping to improve the F1 experience for everyone else involved.

