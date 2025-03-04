Why Ohio’s Motorsports Passion Is Fuelling a New Wave of F1 Enthusiasm

Ohio has long been a state with a deep love for all things racing, hosting notable events in recent years, such as the IndyCar 2024, which saw cars speeding around the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. It’s also known for hosting the Formula 5000 in 2009 which featured historic vintage racing vehicles from decades gone by.

This love for racing is fuelling a growing passion for Formula One across Ohio. There’s perhaps nothing more thrilling than the sound of the cars cruising past, the excitement of drivers manoeuvring with ease and skill to advance in a race and the sense of pride when your team steps up on the podium. Fans of incredible drivers such as Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen will likely lean towards F1 where they race predominantly.

The shift in sports in the US

While football remains America’s most popular sport – followed by baseball and basketball – there is definitely room at the table for motorsports, particularly F1 in Ohio. In the US, auto sports are considered the sixth most popular sport to watch, more than tennis, golf and MMA.

In December 2024, Formula One was named the most popular annual sports series with over 750 million fans worldwide. In the United States, F1 viewership increased by 32.23% between the years 2018 and 2024 and exceeded one million viewers in 2022 for the first time.

The races that peaked in viewers in America were of course those shown during peak hours – only the hardcore fans would stay up until 1am to watch events taking place in a different time zone.

Of course, American staples like NASCAR and IndyCar still hold strong but F1 is creeping its way to the top. Viewings will be expected to only increase over time and Ohio betting apps will see locals placing bets on their favourite drivers.

NASCAR enjoyed an average viewership of 2.3 million in 2024, an increase of 5%. Not quite as significant as F1 but that’s because it’s already a fan favourite, demonstrating that this motorsport holds the hearts of Americans in Ohio and everywhere.

Local communities driving enthusiasm in the racing scene

Racing is in the DNA of many Ohio residents who attend events at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, organise local community groups to gather like-minded people to watch races and inspire a new wave of drivers in the community.

The Ohio State University’s Formula Buckeyes SAE team is a strong example of the F1 enthusiasm that is taking hold across the state. The nationally recognised team takes part in both domestic and international competitions and took 1st prize at the podium at Formula SAE Michigan, the Pittsburgh Shootout and Oakland Grand Prix in 2024. The team is renowned in their local area and are a driving force behind the rise in engagement with Formula One.

This nurturing of young talent and fuelling an interest in high profile racing events will only see the sport continue to grow in popularity alongside the already popular American staples in motor racing.

Investment in racing in the state is needed to keep up momentum

Motorsports is considered a popular pastime in Ohio, and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course can compete with the tracks used by the Formula One. The 2.4-mile track with 15 turns can keep up with the likes Bahrain, Jeddah and Suzuka. Since its opening in the early 60s, the track has welcomed local and nationally sanctioned events that create a buzz across the state.

Investment would be needed to support the infrastructure of the surrounding area and map out the logistics of more people visiting the course, if there was a continued push to encourage visitors and host larger events. Formula One has a strict set of rules tracks must abide by that may require renovations or extra work but this could be an opportunity to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to enhance its offering and cement its status as an iconic track, loved by a state of racing enthusiasts.

The next step is for Ohio to perhaps one day play host to the cars of Formula One. With its rich history of motorsport who knows – we may just see the F1 greats grace the state in the future.

The new wave and rising popularity of Formula One in Ohio is only likely to grow as the sport continues to set its eyes on the US and sparking interest from fans of motorsport. With well established competitions such as NASCAR and IndyCar already creating fans of the fast moving, high stakes sport, we may soon see the European influence come to play stateside. For now, motorsports fans in Ohio who want to see the F1 grace their state need to talk with their viewings and enthusiasm.

