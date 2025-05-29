Online gaming deals shifting gears for F1 sponsorship

F1 has a rich sponsorship landscape that is undergoing a major transformation. It was once dominated by legacy brands like cars, oil, and luxury goods. But with the rise of the sport, it is now attracting a new wave of digital sponsorship, especially the online gaming and esports industries.

This is largely because these industries have become intimately connected to the sport through digital games. These games are introducing the sport to a whole new, younger generation on a global scale. As a result, online gaming deals are becoming a central commercial strategy, with sponsorship revenues of around $2.9 billion per year. Going forward, we can expect to see streaming platforms, tech companies, and other digital companies entering the sport as sponsors. In addition, casino sponsorship is also on the rise, ushering in a new era for F1.

The rise of Esports and online gaming in F1

F1 is making esports and online gaming an integral part of its growth strategy, as it is the medium best suited to connect fans with the sport. Through these precise and accurate simulations, players can experience F1 racing anywhere with a racing rig. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, most races were cancelled and moved to the digital world.

This led to the instant birth of the F1 esports Series and Virtual Grand Prix races. These events pitted F1 drivers against professional sim racers head-to-head. All of this was broadcast to millions, proving the need for this esports. This market is the first esports partnership with F1, where the sport opened the door to a whole new world.

Following this, F1 extended its esports license until 2025, ensuring the continuation and success of the F1 video game franchise. Teams further embraced this by launching their own dedicated esports divisions. Here, they are working with sim racers and hardware companies to deepen their ties with esports. As a result, F1 saw a massive boom in popularity and virtual events broke viewership records. Even now, long after the pandemic has passed, F1 remains a relevant esport.

Notable gaming partnerships in F1

For F1, online gaming partnerships usually refer to strengthening the connection between sports and online gaming sponsors. One of the most notable partnerships is between BWT Alpine F1 and Microsoft Xbox. The deal, signed in late 2023, marks a major milestone as it marks the first time a console brand has sponsored F1. As part of the deal, Microsoft Game Pass will become an official partner of the team, aiming to create exciting fan experiences that connect the virtual and real worlds.

With casinos becoming increasingly prominent in the world of F1, partnerships and branding deals are increasing in frequency and value. This proliferation reflects F1's continuing evolution into a global entertainment powerhouse, with collaborations with gaming and betting platforms feeling like a natural extension of the fan experience.

At the same time, F1 teams are embracing regional and event-specific gaming partnerships to better engage local audiences. For example, in Japan, where there is a growing enthusiasm for both motorsports and online gaming, a platform like JapaneseCasino.com is particularly well-suited. Known for offering top-tier online casino comparisons, JapaneseCasino.com is well-suited to the interactive digital experience that modern F1 fans are looking for. It is not hard to imagine how such platforms could play a role in future campaigns that bridge the gap between sports, technology, and entertainment.

Fan engagement and benefits of digital sponsorship

The rise of online gaming partnerships is driven by the fact that it is one of the most prominent digital sponsorship trends. Partnerships with gaming brands are valuable in that they increase interactivity and foster ongoing fan engagement. Through F1-themed content, gaming brands immerse fans in the sport, expanding fan engagement throughout the year. This also helps bridge the gap between race weekends and engage younger audiences. Partnering with the latest streaming platforms and launching gaming contests can help F1 stay relevant in the off-season.

However, it is important to note that this success comes from the effect of F1 racing games. These titles are so accurate that even professionals play them to prepare for race weekends, with some even starting their own racing teams in the esports scene. All these collaborations with sponsors and the gaming industry have been tangible results for F1. The sport's core sponsorship revenues are set to grow by around 15% in 2023 alone, driven primarily by partnerships in the gaming and digital sectors. This trend has continued to this day, cementing digital sponsorship as a valuable resource.

Future Outlook: Digital Partnerships to Change Gears

As F1 continues its gradual global expansion, the sport's commercial focus will likely shift further towards digital sponsorships. Their effectiveness and value have been established by early entrants like Xbox. In time, the sport will attract sports betting deals as well as players from the gaming and tech industries.

In time, we can expect F1 to continue to expand its digital and physical divisions to attract more sponsors. In doing so, F1 will be able to take advantage of the sport's diversification, broaden its reach and attract even more spectators. But a balance is key as F1 needs to embrace the digital economy responsibly. Either way, F1's move into digital media marks a shift into a new era for the sport.

