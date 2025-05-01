Where will F1 Race Next?

Introduction

The popularity of the F1 races continues to soar, and this is due to their expanding audience and general public acceptance. The world-renowned sport has become a sensation with its economic impact and financial inputs, which has increased its appeal and viewership.

For many countries, tourist attractions, online casino games, and hosting a Grand Prix is a major economic boost due to the sport’s huge potential and popularity. While a lot of venues have become a mainstay over the years, admissions are made to increase or introduce a new venue to the sport.

There are always constant rumors about the future of F1 races. The F1 is always open to the possibility of rotating venues from year to year and this often brings about speculations on circuits that may likely host races in the future. In this article, we will take a look at where F1 will race next and some rumors on likely circuits in the future.

F1 2025: Race Cities And Countries

2025 is a significant year for the Formula One World Championship (FIA) as it celebrates its 75th anniversary. F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali emphasized the Formula 1 legacy so far and how the season will be hosted by 24 incredible venues around the world.

The 2025 F1 season will kick-off from March to December and will stage 24 races as it did in 2024. Ruling out any unforeseen event, there is not going to be any new addition to the F1 calendar in 2025. All 24 circuits that staged a race in 2024 have a contract to return and appear on the 2025 F1 calendar. Citing the current commercial agreement, the 2025 F1 season is capped at 24 rounds.

Australia, who last hosted the first race in 2019, will host the curtain-raiser race of the F1 2025 season. Bahrain has held the first race honor since 2021 but has moved its event to April due to Ramadan. However, pre-season testing will remain a Bahrain from the 26th to the 28th of February, two weeks before the commencement of the first race in Melbourne.

The F1 paddock flies to China for the second round and Japan for the third round. With Ramadan falling in March, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have shifted their races to the fourth and fifth rounds respectively. Two weeks after the hectic first part of the season featuring five races, the Miami Grad Prix kicks in.

Next on the list is Imola on May 16 followed by the Monaco Grand Prix. The 2025 Monaco Grand Prix in May will be the final event organized in the month as it clashes with the Indy 500 (on May 25). To avoid further clashes, the Monaco race will likely be shifted to June as from 2026. Spain will host three races in a row before the season wind blows to Canada.

After the trip to Canada, the remaining European rounds kick in with the British Grand Prix on July 6. The 2025 summer break takes place between the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 3 and the Dutch Grand Prix on August 31. The Dutch races are followed by races in Baku and Singapore before the F1 paddock lands in the Americas for an extended run. F1 races have been scheduled to take place in Austin, Mexico, Sao Paulo, and Las Vegas. The final two rounds which will complete the 2025 F1 season will take place in Qatar and Abu Dhabi on the 7th of December.

Formula 1 Rumours to Look Out for in the Future

In recent times, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali speculated that some European rounds may begin to be held biennially alternating with each other. There have also been hints that Zandvoort Circuit in the Netherlands will depart the F1 calendar in 2026. As a result of this new development, there is likely to be at least one open slot on the 2026 calendar for a new circuit to come in.

In other news, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will be replaced by a new track in Madrid as the host of the Spanish Grand Prix in 2026. Some of the circuits that are vying for a place on the schedule include Bangkok, Qiddiya Speed Park, Incheon, Istanbul Park, Chicago, Osaka, London, and Gujarat.

The potential return of Formula 1 to Africa has dominated speculative headlines in recent years with South Africa and Rwanda leading the race. The event was last held at Kyalami in 1993. South Africa looked set for a return after 30 years in 2023, but the deal eventually fell through in 2022.

Rwanda has also launched an official bid to bring Formula 1 to Kigali. Prior to the FIA’s prize-giving gala in Rwanda in December 2024, the country’s president confirmed rumors of discussions being held with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. The proposed circuit has been designed by former F1 driver Alexander Wurz and is about 40km outside of Kigali.

Conclusion

The ever-evolving world of Formula 1 does not stay static for long. There are always new developments in the form of new circuits, upgraded engines, driver transfers, and many other factors. The 2025 Formula 1 season will see no new circuit added to the 2024 lineup but the 2026 season may likely see new race grounds.

