F1 2025 Spring & Summer Predictions - Who's Under The Most Pressure?

F1 opened its 2025 season in March and things are already heating up. We bet that things are going to get even hotter during the spring and summer races that are ahead of us on the F1 schedule. There's been plenty of drama behind us, and much more is yet to come. While it's early to make the following claim, we're going forward with it. This season of F1 already promises to be one of the most dramatic ones in recent memory, and we're more than looking forward to it. Before we move on to what's ahead of us, let's take a short break and see what happened in the last month or so in the world's fastest caravan.

F1 in March & April

As we said, we already had almost two crazy months of racing behind us. The beginning of the season belonged to McLaren-Mercedes and there's no arguing about it. Folks who went on Stake and bet on McLaren-Mercedes drivers and constructors probably have their pockets filled with cash. At the moment they're comfortably sitting at the top, with all of their rivals failing to join the race. The second place is currently reserved for Mercedes, while the ever-competitive Red Bull Racing is stationed at the spot No3.

The way things stand right now, the race between drivers will be cut to three names - Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen. At the moment, the leader is Piastri, which comes as no surprise as he won races in China, Bahrain, and in Saudi Arabia. Norris was victorious in Australia, while Verstappen took home the Japanese Grand Prix. So far, we've had five races completed, which leaves 19 more left on the schedule. The F1 season can get unpredictable at times, so we expect a lot of ups and downs from all teams, and one is already sinking without a trace as we speak.

How Low Can You Go? The Misery of Ferrari

The once most dominant team in the F1 caravan is not facing its best days. While many believed they're right back on the path to glory with the addition of Lewis Hamilton, so far, things aren't going too well for Ferrari. The Italian team has had the worst start to a season in team's history, or at least close to it. The ongoing results are putting a lot of pressure on the upper management, and it's only a matter of time until Hamilton and Leclerc start feeling the heat. When you add to the mix information that they've also recorded their first-ever double disqualification, you get the idea that not everything is going according to plan for one of the most recognizable F1 teams.

With the addition of the 40-year old Brit, many people believed that a title could come back to Ferrari. Hamilton also believed that he's able to do this, and to win one of the Ferrari Tifosi and for a team he supported as a kid, where his idol Michael Schumacher wrote history. So far he's nowhere near to do it and so is Ferrari as a team. As far as the constructors race goes Ferrari is currently fourth with 78 points, trailing the likes of Red Bull Racing, Mercedes, and McLaren-Mercedes that has 188 points.

On a personal level, Hamilton is 7th with 31 points, while his teammate Leclerc has 47. The worst part is, that he is also trailing Kimi Antonelli who replaced him at Mercedes. While Hamilton signed a contract that tied him to Ferrari beyond the season in 2026, the rumours that this might be his last season in F1 started to arise, and considering the collapse of Ferrari ambitions we're currently witnessing, that move just might be on the cards.

So, while things look grim for Ferrari at the moment, it is by no means the end of the world. The season is long, and we're only entering the spring-summer part of the season. Considering that we have predictions for the next few races below, keep reading and see just how well we rate Ferrari and their chances of winning a few podiums.

2-4 May - Miami Grand Prix

Things will get warmer starting from Miami. Right now, there's no clear-cut favourite, and that's important to know if you're into Formula 1 betting. The odds are split between Piastri and Norris. If you remember, last year in Miami, Norris snatched the win from Max Verstappen who held the pole position. Yet, while their duel was interesting, the more intriguing part was Piastri who finished that race with the fastest lap. We believe that he will repeat that feat this season too when the Miami Grand Prix takes place at the Miami International Autodrome. It is a race with a balanced circuit, a few elevations, and a couple 3 DRS zones, all enabling drivers to win through different strategies and independent of their regular driving styles.

16-18 May - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix belongs to Max Verstappen. You know it, we know it, and every driver and team in the F1 caravan knows it. Since 2021, Max has been at the podium every time at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and he wasn't second or third. Before his dominance started, in 2020 it was Lewis Hamilton who won that race. While the Brit has a nice history at this circuit, we just don't see him as a threat to reach the podium this year, despite driving for an Italian team this time around. We will put Verstappen as the early favourite to win this one, while no one should be looking further than Piastri and Norris to provide the competition. To win at this race, one needs to be able to corner effectively, as Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is known for its fast and challenging corners. By now, it is evident that the race for the title is going to be between Piastri, Norris, and Verstappen. If you believe otherwise, please tell us who is favoured to win F1 2025?

23-25 May - Monaco Grand Prix

As usual, late May is reserved for one of the world's most famous races, the Monaco Grand Prix. Tight corners, and elevation changes have been a challenge for many divers for decades now. It is an impressive circuit that is viewed even by people who are not outright fans of F1. Just as the city itself, this race has a level of prestige that no other race can compare to. When Monaco is on the F1 calendar the word stops. Last year, the winner of Monaco Grand Prix was Charles Leclerc from Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz Jr. and Piastri completing the top 3. While it's possible that Charles knows how to win in this race, it is such a demanding circuit that it is not all up to the driver. Instead, the team needs to put full effort in using the tire management effectively, and pair it with their downforce due to speeds and low corners present at Monaco. When you look at the constructors table and you see McLaren-Mercedes topping it, it is evident who has the best team management right now, so you'd be wise to bet on Piastri or Norris winning this race. Yet, if you think in happy endings, and history that repeats itself, look no further than Charles Leclerc.

30-1 May-June - Spanish Grand Prix

From Italy to France, and from France to Spain, the F1 caravan never stops when the spring is at its sunset. The Spanish Grand Prix is yet another race dominated by Max Verstappen in recent years. The last three outings in Spain were won by Max. While his recent dominance is impressive there's still even more impressive drivers who have featured on this circuit. We're talking about Lewis Hamilton who won this race 6 times, and none other than Michael Schumacher who also has six wins at Spanish Grand Prix to his name. This time around, you shouldn't be looking at Hamilton to make strides. Instead, focus on McLaren-Mercedes as their drivers are again favoured to be on the podium this time around next to Max Verstappen. Last season, next to Max we had Norris and Hamilton, and the layout will be similar this year, minus Lewis. Historically speaking, Ferrari is the most dominant team on this race, as they have won the most at this circuit, so overlooking them completely is not wise. But, by the late spring Ferrari just might put their matters in order, as it is evident that we still haven't seen the best from either Leclerc or Hamilton. Lastly, the Brit has an opportunity to make history by taking a 7th win home with him, but that's only possible on his best day. Precise cornering, and effective tire management by his team.

13-15 June - Canadian Grand Prix

Canadian Grand Prix is an homage to one of the Canadian biggest divers ever, if not the biggest one, as since 2022 it's being held at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Just like Gilles, this race requires a balanced approach if one is to conquer it. Straights and chicanes are what Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is made of and a setup like that requires a well balanced car setup. Drivers who excel on good braking when facing hairpin turns, and low-speed cornering excel at the Canadian Grand Prix. The man who fits in this category is of course Max Verstappen. He has won here each time since 2022. Last year saw a big fight among Verstappen and the likes of George Russel and Lando Norris. While you might be expecting another dominant win for Max Verstappen the odds are telling a different story. If you look at the online sports betting outlets and what they're saying at the moment, the chances are that one of the two men behind the wheels of McLaren-Mercedes will be the first name on the podium.

27-29 June - Austrian Grand Prix

The home turf of Red Bull Racing. The Austrian Grand Prix is being hosted by the Red Bull Ring, and as you could probably have guessed the man with the most wins at this circuit is Max Verstappen who has 4 to his name. Yet, last year, the Dutchman didn't justify his role as a favourite to win. He started at the pole position but ended up in the spot No5. The top three divers on the day last year were Piastri and Sainz Jr. as second and third drivers to go through the finish line while the first went to George Russell. Considering that no diver has managed to assert dominance on this circuit since 2019 as we had 4 different winners since, we would bet on a surprise winner this year too.

The End of The Year Winners?

As far as drivers are concerned currently at the pole position as far as bookmakers are concerned is Piastri who is a favourite to win the 2025 F1 Driver’s Championship. The diver who was 4th last year, has never won the title, but has 5 Grand Prix wins to his name, three of which came around this year. A strong start to the season makes him an early favourite and we believe he has what it takes to end Max Verstappen's dominance. Right behind him are his teammate Lando Norris, and the Dutch wonder maker Max Verstappen. While Piastri remains favourite at the moment, no one should look past Max Verstappen who will be looking to win 5th consecutive title, a feat only achieved by Michael Schumacher in the past.

When you know that two drivers from the same team are favored to win the F1 racing title, then it is only logical that their team is the favourite. As far as the Constructors' Championship is concerned McLaren-Mercedes is currently in the lead, and we see it being like that until December. While the season is long and unpredictable, the thoughts written above are how we see it at the moment.

