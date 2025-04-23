McLaren CEO Zak Brown’s Thoughts on Ferrari’s Hamilton-Sainz Choice

Apr.23 – McLaren CEO Zak Brown says he would have found it hard to choose between Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz if he had a vacancy at the Woking based team.

Sainz was actually at McLaren when Ferrari wooed and signed him up for 2021. The Spaniard shone in red but has been shuffled down the grid in 2025 after Ferrari decided to replace him with seven time world champion Hamilton.

“If we had a free spot, of course we would consider Carlos again,” Brown told Marca while attending the Laureus awards in Madrid. “But right now we have Lando (Norris) and Oscar (Piastri) under contract for several years.

“But if for some reason the situation changes and Carlos is available, I have his phone number in my address book.”

Meanwhile, at Ferrari, Hamilton is now notably struggling to keep up with Charles Leclerc.

So when asked if he would do the same – oust Sainz to sign a driver as famous and successful as 40-year-old Hamilton – Brown was careful with his answer.

“It’s not as simple as that,” said the American. “There are a lot of surrounding dynamics that play into it.

“Lewis is a seven time champion and there aren’t many times when you get to have a sportsman like that on your team. But at the same time, Carlos was incredible with us – a good friend, a great driver. Luckily, I wasn’t in a position to have to make that decision.”

What Brown doesn’t hesitate about is whether he would consider signing up another former McLaren driver, Fernando Alonso, to spearhead McLaren’s new WEC and Le Mans foray for 2027.

“Fernando is one of the best,” he said. “I know because he worked for us! He’s an incredible athlete and although his days in Formula 1 will soon be over, we have already announced that we will return to Le Mans – a race he has already won – and I would love to see him back in a McLaren.”

Brown also admitted he is keen to get the first on-track clash between teammates and title rivals Piastri and Norris out of the way. “I don’t think it’s going to be as exciting as everyone thinks, and I think it will just be a racing incident,” he said.

“I think it’s inevitable, but neither of them is a hothead, so it doesn’t worry us and, to a certain extent, we’re eager to get this thing over with.”

