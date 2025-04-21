Norris' Plan Ahead of Miami GP: A Much-Needed Break

Apr.21 - As Lando Norris loses his world championship lead, the McLaren driver says he will not be attending any wild parties in Holland this weekend.

A year ago, the 25-year-old travelled to the Netherlands for the famous King's Day celebrations. He joined DJ Martin Garrix on a party boat and, reportedly while drunk, sustained a minor cut on his nose that was still evident when he attended the following grand prix in Miami.

So, after his torrid Saudi Arabian GP weekend in which he crashed in qualifying and lost his lead in the drivers' title to his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, Norris admits he is once again in need of a break.

"I really need a break," he said late on Sunday, after the arduous Suzuka-Bahrain-Jeddah triple header. "I think the whole team needs it, not just me," Norris told Canal Plus.

"I had the pace to win the race today very easily," he added. "But I didn't do the necessary work beforehand.

"I'm here against the best in the world - Max, Oscar, Charles (Leclerc), George (Russell). When I make the slightest mistake, I immediately pay the price."

Helpfully, the 2025 King's Day coincides with F1's rare weekend off in just a few days' time.

Norris, though, says he isn't attending this time around.

"No, unfortunately not," the Briton told Viaplay.

"I would have liked to go again, because it was one of the best days of my life, and last time I also won in Miami straight afterwards. And I miss all my friends.

"I had a good week in Amsterdam with Martin (Garrix), but I'm fighting for a world championship now," Norris explained.

"I can't afford to do something like this now. I have to go back home and train. This race (Saudi Arabia) was physically demanding and I'd love to have a drink now. But I haven't had a single (alcoholic) drink all year and I'm proud of that.

"I just have to keep working hard and can't go out and celebrate."

Indeed, amid his on-track troubles in Jeddah and also earlier, the McLaren driver's mental fortitude was the subject of intense speculation in the international media.

"We've seen him make mistakes like this a few times now," former F1 driver Timo Glock told Sky Deutschland on Sunday, "and in the end, that's what costs you a world championship."

Glock also backs Norris' plan to keep a low profile before Miami.

"It's important that he doesn't let himself get too depressed by all the questions that are obviously going to be thrown at him all over again," said the German.

Glock contrasted Norris' character with that of new championship leader Oscar Piastri.

"Perhaps his advantage is a steady heart rate and that he doesn't have all these peaks or emotional outbursts," said the former Toyota driver.

Even Norris' bosses are encouraging the 5-time grand prix winner to smooth out his rough edges.

"He doesn't need to go faster," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. "He's fast enough. But in the last few races, he's almost overdone it a bit in Q3. He needs to take it a bit easier.

"He has the car and the talent and maybe he doesn't need to push quite so hard."

Team boss Andrea Stella agrees: "As Lando says himself, he needs to polish up his Saturdays a bit and then things will look better."

