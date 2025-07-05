Mayer Addresses FIA President's 'Leadership Qualities' Ahead of Presidency Bid

Jul.5 - Tim Mayer used the official announcement of his run for FIA presidency by slamming the incumbent, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The American, an established motor racing official and F1 steward who late last year was fired by text by the FIA president, formally launched his 'FIA Forward' campaign outside the Silverstone circuit on Friday.

F1 team bosses, who have shared an often fractious relationship with the controversial Ben Sulayem, cautiously welcomed the rival bid to head Formula 1's governing body.

"Other than seeing the headline, I like Tim," fellow American Zak Brown, McLaren CEO, said. "Obviously, he's got some family history with McLaren."

Indeed, 59-year-old Mayer's father was the legendary McLaren team boss Teddy Mayer. "He's got racing heritage," confirmed Aston Martin's Andy Cowell. "Racing in his blood.

"The FIA process will carry through and we'll find out in December."

Officially, Mayer's campaign said the goal is to "transform the reputation of the FIA and our member clubs".

But in conversation with the media, he was not shy to reveal his true feelings about the FIA incumbent, who has vowed to seek re-election on December 12 in Uzbekistan.

"The president came to power four years ago with good ideas," Mayer is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

"But in the end, all we saw was a centralisation of power. It shouldn't be about maintaining power. As FIA president, you have to serve the associations," he insisted.

"I'm disappointed in Mohammed," Mayer admitted. "His leadership qualities are not good."

