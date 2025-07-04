The Implications of Red Bull Replacing Marko with Vettel

Jul.4 - A German motorsport legend has advised Red Bull to think again about who is being lined up to replace Dr Helmut Marko.

At 82, Marko is under contract until the end of 2026, amid speculation he could follow Max Verstappen out of the door and rumoured lingering conflict with Christian Horner.

Marko has admitted that retired quadruple world champion Vettel might be an ideal successor, and the 38-year-old German has also flagged his interest.

"I still get along really well with Helmut and we are in contact, also regarding this topic," Vettel told ORF recently.

He insisted, however, that the discussions are "not yet intensive and in-depth". Marko confirmed: "At the moment, that's not an issue.

"There's no reason to get excited," Marko added. "At some point, of course, we'll have to think about my successor.

"There are many possible names, but nothing concrete, and no concrete discussions either."

Hans-Joachim Stuck, a former F1 driver, thinks signing Vettel would be a mistake - for both Red Bull and the winner of 53 grands prix.

"I think that's completely the wrong solution," he told Eurosport Deutschland.

"That's nothing against Sebastian, but he's simply not a team manager. He would never be an option for me."

Stuck, 74, continued: "A former driver can't just jump in at Helmut's level. And Sebastian wouldn't be doing himself any favors by doing that - especially at this point in time.

"Sebastian ended his career for his family," he said. "As Marko's successor, he would once again be immersed in his work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In the evening, he'd go to bed thinking about it, dream about it, and wake up with it again.

"The family would be neglected in this case," Stuck explained. "Whether he wants to go along with all of that is the big question."

