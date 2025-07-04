Inside the FIA Presidency Race: Ben Sulayem's Challenge Ahead

Jul.4 - Controversial FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will face a rival in December's election.

Recently, following a period of public contemplation, rally legend Carlos Sainz - father of the Williams driver with the same name - opted against launching a campaign to head the governing body of Formula 1.

But at Silverstone on Thursday, it emerged that Tim Mayer - the 59-year-old son of legendary former McLaren team boss Teddy Mayer - will officially launch his presidential bid outside the scene of the British GP on Friday.

The respected motorsport official and ex-F1 steward, who claims he was fired by Ben Sulayem via text message, was quoted as saying by the Guardian: "After 15 years of volunteering my time as a steward, a decade teaching other stewards and hundreds of hours volunteering in other roles, I got a text from one of his assistants."

The FIA denied the accusation.

But the newspaper notes that Mayer "presents a credible threat to Ben Sulayem's position".

Grand Prix Drivers' Association co-director George Russell welcomed the American's bid.

"I think in life, competition is always good because it brings out the best in people," said the Mercedes driver. "It's something we've been vocal about in the past.

"If there are two people fighting for one position, you bring your A-game. It's a bit like a driver's contract, I guess," the Briton laughed.

The FIA presidential election is scheduled for December 12 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

