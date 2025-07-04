Hamilton Addresses Rumours of F1 Movie Sequel

Jul.4 - Lewis Hamilton has played down early speculation about a sequel to the new 'F1' feature movie.

Millions of fans, insiders and curious movie-goers have now seen the film starring Brad Pitt - and not all are impressed.

"The film offers plenty of adrenaline, but also plenty of kitsch," the Swiss newspaper Blick observed. "And a few jarring scenes.

"The story is superficial, cheesy, and predictable. And for all Formula 1 fans, the bitter aftertaste remains that many key scenes are totally unrealistic."

Nonetheless, as of today, 'F1' has grossed almost $170 million worldwide, and has become Apple Original Films' most successful theatrical release to date - although not yet recouping its huge investment.

Lewis Hamilton's company, Dawn Apollo Films, was involved in production of the movie, and among the seven-time world champion's roles was ensuring authenticity.

It's already being rumoured that there will be a sequel.

"I wouldn't rush into anything," the Ferrari driver said at Silverstone. "That would be the worst thing we could do.

"Most sequels are much worse than the original anyway," the 40-year-old told DPA news agency. "It's been four years of work, so now we should let it simmer for a bit."

However, Hamilton didn't entirely rule whether talks a 'F1 2' have already been taking place.

"If they were, I wouldn't say," he smiled.

