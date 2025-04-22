F1 Commission Drama: Why Wolff Calls New Agenda a ‘Joke’

Apr.22 – Toto Wolff has slammed as a “joke” something that is on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the F1 Commission.

Earlier in April, Formula 1 authorities and engine makers – including top carmaker CEOs – met to discuss a radical proposal to step away from the controversial and revolutionary 2026 engine rules and consider a return to V10 power.

Particular concern has been raised about the 50-50 split between traditional engine power and electrical power. “The FIA have gone away and done their research, and I think what they want to desperately avoid is a lot of lifting and coasting in the grand prix itself, which is going to be not particularly good for the sport and hugely frustrating for the drivers,” said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

However, some suspect that those pushing the V10 idea the hardest – Red Bull and Ferrari – are simply worried their 2026 power units will not be competitive.

In contrast, Horner said in Saudi Arabia: “Mercedes seem very confident about the work they’ve done for next year.”

It’s true, however, that Audi and Honda are the biggest supporters of increasing the hybrid nature of the F1 power units, arguing that without the 2026 rule changes, they would not have entered or stayed on the grid at all.

At the earlier April meeting, it was decided that F1 would proceed as planned with the 2026 rules, although the FIA declared that “All parties agreed to continue discussions on the future technical direction of the sport”.

However, Mercedes boss and team co-owner Wolff is surprised that the engine discussion features prominently on the agenda of Thursday’s F1 Commission meeting.

“Reading the agenda of the F1 Commission is almost as hilarious as reading some of the comments that I see on Twitter on American politics,” he said.

It is believed that Red Bull and Ferrari have lobbied for Thursday’s discussion to include the potential of a vote on perhaps adjusting the 50-50 ratio to diminish the prominence of electrical power.

Horner denies the claim.

“It’s not something we’ve lobbied for or asked for,” he said. “If they are doing it in the interest of the sport, then you’ve got to support it.”

Wolff, however, is furious. “I really want to protect ourselves and make no comment, but it’s a joke. There was only just an engine meeting and then things like this end up on the agenda again.”

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur urges his fellow team bosses to avoid a public fight over the issue.

“We have to be open about this and avoid fighting,” he said, “even if someone thinks they have an advantage because of the battery or something else. This could be the worst-case scenario for Formula 1.”

The Frenchman makes clear he supports the matter being discussed again on Thursday. “We have never had such a big change in regulations, because this is the first time we are developing a chassis, an engine and making changes to the regulations at the same time,” said Vasseur.

“It is a challenge for both the teams and the FIA, so let’s discuss it this week. Hopefully we can find a decent compromise.”

