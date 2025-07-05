Could Bottas's Next Big Move Be to Alpine or Cadillac?

Jul.5 - Valtteri Bottas has confirmed that talks between both Cadillac and Alpine have taken place.

The 10-time grand prix winner, still in the paddock as Mercedes' full-time reserve driver, is heavily linked with a full-time return to the grid next year with the new-in-2026 team Cadillac.

However, it emerged last weekend in Austria that 35-year-old Bottas' boss Toto Wolff was approached by and had a half-hour meeting with Flavio Briatore.

The subject? Bottas potentially replacing Briatore's underperforming rookie protege Franco Colapinto, as Alpine flounders in last place in the constructors' standings.

"Yes, you could say that," Bottas told Viaplay when asked if there had been talks with Briatore.

"He first showed interest through Toto."

Some think Briatore might see Bottas as an easier way to score points in 2025 and also strengthen political ties with Mercedes, with the Enstone based team switching to expensive customer Mercedes power next year.

"A short stint somewhere - will that help me in any way?" Bottas said. "I don't know. "The focus is really on 2026 onwards.

"I believe that there will probably be more talk about next year than this year."

The Finn implied that the better longer-term option could be Cadillac - with the new team's boss Graeme Lowdon at Silverstone for talks with potential drivers this weekend.

"The situation is that discussions have taken place," Bottas confirmed.

"It's just talk and discussions. I've learned, especially last year, that nothing is certain in this sport until the names are on paper.

"At the moment, we are exploring all the options."

And one of those options could be Alpine for half a season in 2025 - with no guarantee of a contract beyond that. "I'm ready to jump in the car at any point," Bottas insisted.

