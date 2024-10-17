Ocon's Haas Move Signals Big Plans with Toyota Partnership Ahead

Oct.17 - decided to sign with Haas without knowing the Ferrari-powered team would go on to also announce a new alliance with .

Ocon, whose relationship with the flailing team fell apart in 2024, had also been linked with Audi - surprising many insiders with his eventual choice.

But current Haas racer , who actually has signed with Audi-Sauber for 2025 and beyond, is not surprised Ocon opted for the Ayao Komatsu-led team.

"The technical department was completely restructured at the end of last year," said the German. "The entire technical apparatus has been running much more smoothly since then.

"And from what I've heard, the team has some interesting projects in the works, which I think will only benefit them," Hulkenberg added. "I think will be a serious competitor in the coming years, especially next year, because the regulations will remain unchanged."

With Toyota now on board, Haas will continue to collaborate technically with Ferrari, including using the Maranello-made engine and gearbox.

But Haas will now be able to tap into Cologne based Toyota Gazoo's facilities, personnel and component manufacturing capabilities - a move that would easily explain Ocon's eagerness to join the team.

However, team boss Komatsu says the French driver was completely unaware that a Toyota deal was perhaps in the works when he decided to sign up for 2025.

"I told him we have a development plan to take this team forward - a significant step change if you will," said the Japanese. "But at the point when I wanted to finalise Esteban's contract - roughly around Austria - it was too early to guarantee anything.

"I didn't want to tell Esteban something I couldn't guarantee," Ayao Komatsu added. "If he signs with this in mind, I can't tell him three months later 'Sorry, it didn't work out'."

