Starting Grid 2018 Mexican F1 GP

F1 Racing event:Â Mexican Grand F1 Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Here you can read our article on what to expect from the 2018 Mexican F1 GP.
Here you can find all 2018 Used F1 Power Unit ElementsÂ by each driver.

F1 Start GridÂ 2018 Mexican GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st Gap
13Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:14,759
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:14,7850,026
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:14,8940,135
45Sebastian VettelFerrari1:14,9700,211
577Valtteri BottasMercedes1:15,1600,401
67Kimi RÃ¤ikkÃ¶nenFerrari1:15,3300,571
727Nico HÃ¼lkenbergRenault1:15,8271,068
855Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault1:16,0841,325
916Charles LeclercSauber1:16,1891,430
109Marcus EricssonSauber1:16,5131,754
1131Esteban OconForce India1:16,8442,085
1214Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:16,8712,112
1311Sergio PÃ©rezForce India1:17,1672,408
1428Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:17,1842,425
152Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:16,9662,207
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:17,5992,840
1718Lance StrollWilliams1:17,6892,930
188Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:16,9112,152
1935Sergey SirotkinWilliams1:17,8863,127
2010Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:16,8282,069

