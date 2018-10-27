Starting Grid 2018 Mexican F1 GP

F1 Racing event:Â Mexican Grand F1 Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Here you can read our article on what to expect from the 2018 Mexican F1 GP.
Here you can find all 2018 Used F1 Power Unit ElementsÂ by each driver.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|1
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:14,759
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:14,785
|0,026
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:14,894
|0,135
|4
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:14,970
|0,211
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:15,160
|0,401
|6
|7
|Kimi RÃ¤ikkÃ¶nen
|Ferrari
|1:15,330
|0,571
|7
|27
|Nico HÃ¼lkenberg
|Renault
|1:15,827
|1,068
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Renault
|1:16,084
|1,325
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber
|1:16,189
|1,430
|10
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:16,513
|1,754
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:16,844
|2,085
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:16,871
|2,112
|13
|11
|Sergio PÃ©rez
|Force India
|1:17,167
|2,408
|14
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:17,184
|2,425
|15
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:16,966
|2,207
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:17,599
|2,840
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:17,689
|2,930
|18
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:16,911
|2,152
|19
|35
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams
|1:17,886
|3,127
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:16,828
|2,069
Book discounted tickets & reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop »