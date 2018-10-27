Qualifying results 2018 Mexican F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event:Mexican Grand F1 Prix

F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather:Â Â Clouded Dry,Â Â 18ÂºC

Tarmac: Dry, 27ÂºC

Wind speed: 7.2 km/h

Humidity: 61%

Daniel Ricciardo will start from pole position for tomorrow's 2018 Mexican Grand Prix. Ricciardo scored his 3th pole position of his F1 career. It was his 60th pole for his team Red Bull Racing.

Q1

Mercedes showed their real pace in Q1 by being first and second fastest. Valtteri Bottas had a new engine in the back of the Mercedes and topped the time sheet. Both Red Bull's again were very quick and drove the 3rd and 4th lap time.

Q2

IMax Verstappen was fastest for a long time in Q2. He only was 0,004 sec. faster than Lewis Hamilton.

Q3

Both Ferrari's were the first to go out in the last quali session. Max Verstappen almost scored his first pole, but his team mate Daniel Ricciardo was quicker by a blink of an eye. Both Red Bull's will start from first row tomorrow and scored their first front row lock-out since 2013.

Last years pole time wasÂ 1:16.488 min driven by Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari SF70H.

Here you can read our article on what to expect from the 2018 Mexican F1 GP.

Here you can find all 2018 Used F1 Power Unit ElementsÂ by each driver.

Qualifying Times 2018 Mexican GP

