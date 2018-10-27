ï»¿ Qualifying results 2018 Mexican F1 Grand Prix | F1-Fansite.com
Qualifying results 2018 Mexican F1 Grand Prix

Top 3 qualifiers 2018 Mexican GP: 1. Ricciardo, 2. Verstappen, 3. Hamilton

F1 Racing event:Mexican Grand F1 Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather:Â Â Clouded Dry,Â Â 18ÂºC
Tarmac: Dry, 27ÂºC
Wind speed: 7.2 km/h
Humidity: 61%

Daniel Ricciardo will start from pole position for tomorrow's 2018 Mexican Grand Prix. Ricciardo scored his 3th pole position of his F1 career. It was his 60th pole for his team Red Bull Racing.

Q1
Mercedes showed their real pace in Q1 by being first and second fastest. Valtteri Bottas had a new engine in the back of the Mercedes and topped the time sheet. Both Red Bull's again were very quick and drove the 3rd and 4th lap time.

Q2
IMax Verstappen was fastest for a long time in Q2. He only was 0,004 sec. faster than Lewis Hamilton.

Q3
Both Ferrari's were the first to go out in the last quali session. Max Verstappen almost scored his first pole, but his team mate Daniel Ricciardo was quicker by a blink of an eye. Both Red Bull's will start from first row tomorrow and scored their first front row lock-out since 2013.

Last years pole time wasÂ 1:16.488 min driven by Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari SF70H.

Qualifying Times 2018 Mexican GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
13Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:15.8661:15.8451:14.75916
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:15.7561:15.6401:14.78515
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:15.6731:15.6441:14.89420
45Sebastian VettelFerrari1:16.0891:15.7151:14.97016
577Valtteri BottasMercedes1:15.5801:15.9231:15.16022
67Kimi RÃ¤ikkÃ¶nenFerrari1:16.4461:15.9961:15.33020
727Nico HÃ¼lkenbergRenault1:16.4981:16.1261:15.82718
855Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault1:16.8131:16.1881:16.08418
916Charles LeclercSauber1:16.8621:16.3201:16.18920
109Marcus EricssonSauber1:16.7011:16.6331:16.51320
1131Esteban OconForce India1:16.2521:16.84416
1214Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:16.8571:16.87112
1311Sergio PÃ©rezForce India1:16.2421:17.16716
1428Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:16.6821:17.18412
1510Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:16.828no time11
168Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:16.9119
172Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:16.9666
1820Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:17.5999
1918Lance StrollWilliams1:17.6895
2035Sergey SirotkinWilliams1:17.8866

Latest Result

Latest Articles

