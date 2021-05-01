F1 Starting Grid 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix Race at Portimao
1 May 2021
F1 Event: Portuguese Grand Prix
Race Track: Portimão Circuit

Start time: 16:00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

As always there will be a lot of drivers who are happy and sad about their qualifying performance today.

Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Esteaban Ocoan, Sebastian Vettel will probably by happy with their grid position for tomorrow's 2021 Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix.

Vettel out at last out-qualified his Aston Martin team mate Lance Stroll while Sergio Perez only was 0.1 sec. slower than his very quick and 8 years younger team mate Verstappen.

Sainz out-qualified his new still new Ferrari team mate for the first time as Ferrari driver and Bottas even was able to break down an almost fairy tale story of Hamilton scoring his 100th pole on the day former pole king Ayrton Senna lost his life back in 1994.

The rest of the starting grid you can find below.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Portuguese GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gapTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:18,348M (C2)
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,355+0,007sM (C2)
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:18,746+0,398sS (C3)
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:18,890+0,542sS (C3)
555Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:19,039+0,691sS (C3)
631Esteban OconAlpine1:19,042+0,694sS (C3)
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:19,116+0,768sS (C3)
816Charles LeclercFerrari1:19,306+0,958sS (C3)
910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:19,475+1,127sS (C3)
105Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:19,659+1,311sS (C3)
1163George RussellWilliams1:19,109+0,761sFree
1299Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:19,216+0,868sFree
1314Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:19,456+1,108sFree
1422Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:19,463+1,115sFree
157Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:19,812+1,464sFree
163Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:19,839+1,491sFree
1718Lance StrollAston Martin1:19,913+1,565sFree
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:20,285+1,937sFree
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:20,452+2,104sFree
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:20,912+2,564sFree

One F1 fan comment on “F1 Starting Grid 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix

  1. David Gladwin

    Once again we have a boring F1, so why not be honest and call it Mercedes F1? After all we have had Clio Championships, TVR., and so on, and given the number of Mercedes powered cars it would be an easy transition. Then a fixed chassis could be supplied so within a year or two it would be up to each driver to get the best out of the cars. I think the E-Championship has, in effect, one chassis etc.

