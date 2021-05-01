F1 Starting Grid 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix Race at Portimao

F1 Event: Portuguese Grand Prix

Race Track: Portimão Circuit

Start time: 16:00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

As always there will be a lot of drivers who are happy and sad about their qualifying performance today.

Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Esteaban Ocoan, Sebastian Vettel will probably by happy with their grid position for tomorrow's 2021 Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix.

Vettel out at last out-qualified his Aston Martin team mate Lance Stroll while Sergio Perez only was 0.1 sec. slower than his very quick and 8 years younger team mate Verstappen.

Sainz out-qualified his new still new Ferrari team mate for the first time as Ferrari driver and Bottas even was able to break down an almost fairy tale story of Hamilton scoring his 100th pole on the day former pole king Ayrton Senna lost his life back in 1994.

The rest of the starting grid you can find below.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Portuguese GP

Check out more items on this website about: