F1 Starting Grid 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix Race at Portimao

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix
F1 Event: Portuguese Grand Prix
Race Track: Portimão Circuit
Start time: 16:00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio
As always there will be a lot of drivers who are happy and sad about their qualifying performance today.
Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Esteaban Ocoan, Sebastian Vettel will probably by happy with their grid position for tomorrow's 2021 Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix.
Vettel out at last out-qualified his Aston Martin team mate Lance Stroll while Sergio Perez only was 0.1 sec. slower than his very quick and 8 years younger team mate Verstappen.
Sainz out-qualified his new still new Ferrari team mate for the first time as Ferrari driver and Bottas even was able to break down an almost fairy tale story of Hamilton scoring his 100th pole on the day former pole king Ayrton Senna lost his life back in 1994.
The rest of the starting grid you can find below.
F1 Starting Grid 2021 Portuguese GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|Tyres
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:18,348
|M (C2)
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:18,355
|+0,007s
|M (C2)
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18,746
|+0,398s
|S (C3)
|4
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:18,890
|+0,542s
|S (C3)
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:19,039
|+0,691s
|S (C3)
|6
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:19,042
|+0,694s
|S (C3)
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:19,116
|+0,768s
|S (C3)
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:19,306
|+0,958s
|S (C3)
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:19,475
|+1,127s
|S (C3)
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:19,659
|+1,311s
|S (C3)
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:19,109
|+0,761s
|Free
|12
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:19,216
|+0,868s
|Free
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:19,456
|+1,108s
|Free
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:19,463
|+1,115s
|Free
|15
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:19,812
|+1,464s
|Free
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:19,839
|+1,491s
|Free
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:19,913
|+1,565s
|Free
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:20,285
|+1,937s
|Free
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:20,452
|+2,104s
|Free
|20
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1:20,912
|+2,564s
|Free
Once again we have a boring F1, so why not be honest and call it Mercedes F1? After all we have had Clio Championships, TVR., and so on, and given the number of Mercedes powered cars it would be an easy transition. Then a fixed chassis could be supplied so within a year or two it would be up to each driver to get the best out of the cars. I think the E-Championship has, in effect, one chassis etc.