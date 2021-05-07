Second Free Practice Results 2021 Spanish F1 GP

Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather: dry  20.8°C
Tarmac: dry  41.6°C
Humidity : 62.9%
Wind : 0.5 m/s SW
Pressure: 1003.5 bar

The second practice for the 2021 Spanish F1 GP the weather still great, just like the first practice. Strangely the ambient temperature is almost the same. The tarmac was 8°C higher.

Ferrari hadn't run any soft tyres during FP1, so all eyes are on them this session.

Halfway the session both Mercedes drivers topped the timesheet with Lewis Hamilton fastest with 1:18.170 min. Bottas was only 0.139s slower than his teammate. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was on P3 and both Alpine's on 4 and 5 leaded by Esteban Ocon. Both AlphaTauri's occupied P6 & 7 with Pierre Gasly only 0.026s faster than rookie Yuki Tsunoda.

Both Red Bull's were on P9 & 10. Max Verstappen was on P9 looking at a gap of 0.615s. His teammate Sergio Perez was 10th only 0.133s apart from his teammate.

Verstappen again damaged his front wing on the new curbs in turn 7 just like in FP1.

1:16.883 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP2 in Spain and was clocked by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W11.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Spanish GP

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeP1  GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,17032S (C3)
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:18,3090,13931S (C3)
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:18,3350,16528S (C3)
431Esteban OconAlpine1:18,4660,29629S (C3)
514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:18,5180,34830S (C3)
610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:18,5930,42332S (C3)
722Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:18,6190,44930S (C3)
855Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:18,6740,50430S (C3)
933Max VerstappenRed Bull1:18,7850,61526M (C2)
1011Sergio PérezRed Bull1:18,9180,74823S (C3)
115Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:18,9470,77730S (C3)
124Lando NorrisMcLaren1:19,0920,92228S (C3)
1399Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:19,1220,95229S (C3)
1418Lance StrollAston Martin1:19,1340,96429S (C3)
153Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:19,1951,02528S (C3)
167Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:19,2131,04330S (C3)
1763George RussellWilliams1:19,9571,78729S (C3)
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:20,0461,87626S (C3)
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:20,3262,15630S (C3)
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:20,7532,58327S (C3)

