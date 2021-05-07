Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix

Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather: dry 20.8°C

Tarmac: dry 41.6°C

Humidity : 62.9%

Wind : 0.5 m/s SW

Pressure: 1003.5 bar

The second practice for the 2021 Spanish F1 GP the weather still great, just like the first practice. Strangely the ambient temperature is almost the same. The tarmac was 8°C higher.

Ferrari hadn't run any soft tyres during FP1, so all eyes are on them this session.

Halfway the session both Mercedes drivers topped the timesheet with Lewis Hamilton fastest with 1:18.170 min. Bottas was only 0.139s slower than his teammate. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was on P3 and both Alpine's on 4 and 5 leaded by Esteban Ocon. Both AlphaTauri's occupied P6 & 7 with Pierre Gasly only 0.026s faster than rookie Yuki Tsunoda.

Both Red Bull's were on P9 & 10. Max Verstappen was on P9 looking at a gap of 0.615s. His teammate Sergio Perez was 10th only 0.133s apart from his teammate.

Verstappen again damaged his front wing on the new curbs in turn 7 just like in FP1.

1:16.883 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP2 in Spain and was clocked by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W11.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Spanish GP

