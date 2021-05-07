Second Free Practice Results 2021 Spanish F1 GP
Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Catalunya Circuit
Weather: dry 20.8°C
Tarmac: dry 41.6°C
Humidity : 62.9%
Wind : 0.5 m/s SW
Pressure: 1003.5 bar
The second practice for the 2021 Spanish F1 GP the weather still great, just like the first practice. Strangely the ambient temperature is almost the same. The tarmac was 8°C higher.
Ferrari hadn't run any soft tyres during FP1, so all eyes are on them this session.
Halfway the session both Mercedes drivers topped the timesheet with Lewis Hamilton fastest with 1:18.170 min. Bottas was only 0.139s slower than his teammate. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was on P3 and both Alpine's on 4 and 5 leaded by Esteban Ocon. Both AlphaTauri's occupied P6 & 7 with Pierre Gasly only 0.026s faster than rookie Yuki Tsunoda.
Both Red Bull's were on P9 & 10. Max Verstappen was on P9 looking at a gap of 0.615s. His teammate Sergio Perez was 10th only 0.133s apart from his teammate.
Verstappen again damaged his front wing on the new curbs in turn 7 just like in FP1.
1:16.883 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP2 in Spain and was clocked by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W11.
FP2 Times Table 2021 Spanish GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|P1 Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:18,170
|32
|S (C3)
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:18,309
|0,139
|31
|S (C3)
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:18,335
|0,165
|28
|S (C3)
|4
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:18,466
|0,296
|29
|S (C3)
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:18,518
|0,348
|30
|S (C3)
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:18,593
|0,423
|32
|S (C3)
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:18,619
|0,449
|30
|S (C3)
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:18,674
|0,504
|30
|S (C3)
|9
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18,785
|0,615
|26
|M (C2)
|10
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:18,918
|0,748
|23
|S (C3)
|11
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:18,947
|0,777
|30
|S (C3)
|12
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:19,092
|0,922
|28
|S (C3)
|13
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:19,122
|0,952
|29
|S (C3)
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:19,134
|0,964
|29
|S (C3)
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:19,195
|1,025
|28
|S (C3)
|16
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:19,213
|1,043
|30
|S (C3)
|17
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:19,957
|1,787
|29
|S (C3)
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:20,046
|1,876
|26
|S (C3)
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:20,326
|2,156
|30
|S (C3)
|20
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1:20,753
|2,583
|27
|S (C3)
