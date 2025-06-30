Are Verstappen's F1 Title Hopes Over? Marko's Thoughts

Jun.30 - Max Verstappen's bosses have come around to the idea that a fifth drivers' title in 2025 is now basically impossible.

The Red Bull driver was taken out of the team's home Austrian GP on lap 1 by rookie Kimi Antonelli - who Verstappen has previously admitted to admiring and liking.

"It can happen," Verstappen, now a devastating 61 points from the championship lead, said of the impact. "Every driver has made a mistake like that.

"It's no big deal for me."

If he had regarded himself as a championship contender, however, the Dutchman's reaction could have been very different. "I hope I won't get any more questions like this in the future," Verstappen told a reporter when asked about his championship chances.

For the record, 18-year-old Antonelli repeatedly apologised to Verstappen. "I get along very well with him," Verstappen responded. "No one does these things on purpose."

As for his title chances, Verstappen wasn't even interested in whether championship leader Piastri or the other McLaren driven by Lando Norris won the race. "To be honest," he said, "I was watching the Spa 24 hours."

Team advisor Dr Helmut Marko was in a darker mood.

"This is a very black day," he said of Red Bull's home race at the Red Bull Ring. "The deficit is almost impossible to make up without something extraordinary happening.

"We have to assume that the world championship is over," the 82-year-old confessed.

Team boss Christian Horner sang a similar tune.

"It looks like a battle between Oscar and Lando," he said. "The way they fought against each other shows how much of a buffer they have over the others."

Indeed, Piastri admitted he was surprised by McLaren's advantage in Austria. "I'm not ruling out Max yet," said the Australian, "but our pace this weekend was very good.

"If we can maintain that, it will be easier for us," he told Viaplay.

It is believed an upgrade at Silverstone this weekend will be the last for Red Bull in 2025. "Probably not," Verstappen said when asked if it will close the gap to McLaren.

"I don't want to sound depressed, because I know everyone in the team is giving 100 percent. We can't do more than try.

"We are normally a big stronger in the really fast corners," he added when discussing Silverstone, "but McLaren's speed is just ridiculous. I'm not going to say that we can beat them."

