F1 Race Event: Hungarian Grand Prix

Race Track: Hungaroring

Start time:15:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT

Hamilton will be starting from pole position on the grid on the Hungarian Grand Prix. The British driver scored pole for the second time this season and the 90th time in his Formula 1 career. His lap time was over 1 second faster than last years pole time of Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

F1 Starting Grid 2020 Hungarian GP

