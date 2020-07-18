F1 Starting Grid 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix

Grid & Pits at the Hungaroring in Budapest

F1 Race Event: Hungarian Grand Prix
Race Track: Hungaroring

Start time:15:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT

Hamilton will be starting from pole position on the grid on the Hungarian Grand Prix. The British driver scored pole for the second time this season and the 90th time in his Formula 1 career. His lap time was over 1 second faster than last years pole time of Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

The start grid below is still provisional.


F1 Starting Grid 2020 Hungarian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:13,447
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:13,554+0,107s
318Lance StrollRacing Point1:14,377+0,930s
411Sergio PérezRacing Point1:14,545+1,098s
55Sebastian VettelFerrari1:14,774+1,327s
616Charles LeclercFerrari1:14,817+1,370s
733Max VerstappenRed Bull1:14,849+1,402s
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:14,966+1,519s
955Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:15,027+1,580s
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:15,508+2,061s
113Daniel RicciardoRenault1:15,661+2,214s
1263George RussellWilliams1:15,698+2,251s
1323Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:15,715+2,268s
1431Esteban OconRenault1:15,742+2,295s
156Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:16,544+3,097s
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:16,152+2,705s
1726Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:16,204+2,757s
188Romain GrosjeanHaas1:16,407+2,960s
1999Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:16,506+3,059s
207Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:16,614+3,167s

