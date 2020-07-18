F1 Race Event: Hungarian Grand Prix
Race Track: Hungaroring
Start time:15:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT
Hamilton will be starting from pole position on the grid on the Hungarian Grand Prix. The British driver scored pole for the second time this season and the 90th time in his Formula 1 career. His lap time was over 1 second faster than last years pole time of Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.
The start grid below is still provisional.
F1 Starting Grid 2020 Hungarian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:13,447
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:13,554
|+0,107s
|3
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:14,377
|+0,930s
|4
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:14,545
|+1,098s
|5
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:14,774
|+1,327s
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:14,817
|+1,370s
|7
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:14,849
|+1,402s
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:14,966
|+1,519s
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:15,027
|+1,580s
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:15,508
|+2,061s
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:15,661
|+2,214s
|12
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:15,698
|+2,251s
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:15,715
|+2,268s
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:15,742
|+2,295s
|15
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:16,544
|+3,097s
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:16,152
|+2,705s
|17
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:16,204
|+2,757s
|18
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:16,407
|+2,960s
|19
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:16,506
|+3,059s
|20
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:16,614
|+3,167s
