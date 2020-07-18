F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Hungarian GP & Pole Position Time

F1 Race Event: Hungarian Grand Prix

Race Track: Hungaroring

Weather: dry 18.7°C

Tarmac: dry 26.9°C

Humidity : 72.8%

Wind : 0.7 m/s NE

Pressure: 987.8 bar

Lewis Hamilton scored his 90th F1 pole position at the 2020 Hungarian qualifying session today. He will start from P1 for the 6th time on the Hungaroring during his F1 career tomorrow and is on par with Michael Schumacher. It was the 114th pole for Mercedes.

Weather predictions showed a 90% chance on rain, but no rain was seen throughout the session.





Q1

Eliminated in Q1: Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri), Romain Grosjean (Haas), Antonio Giovinazzi (AlphaTauri), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo). It's for the first time since a long time that both Williams drivers made it to Q2.

Q2

In the second qualifying session we saw both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas on medium tyres to have a better strategy for tomorrow's race. Both Racing Points also tried to qualify on the medium tyres. Of the top teams it was Alexander Albon who didn't made it into Q3. The Thai was even slower than George Russell in the Williams. The talented young driver was only 0,1 sec to slow for Q3.

Q3

Dark clouds hang above the track near Budapest when the final quali session begun. All drivers except Pierre Gasly went out quickly to clock a lap time to be safe in cause of rain. After the first stint Lewis Hamilton topped the leaderboard. Also a great effort from the Racing Point drivers who both qualified on the second row.

Red Bull had one of their worst qualifying session in a long time. Especially when you look at the fact that Max Verstappen even was slower than his own pole position time of last year. Verstappen scored his first pole last year in a 1:14.572 min,

Qualifying Times 2020 Hungarian GP

Check out more items on this website about: