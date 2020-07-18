F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Hungarian GP & Pole Position Time

F1 Race Event: Hungarian Grand Prix
Race Track: Hungaroring

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Hungarian GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton

Weather: dry 18.7°C
Tarmac: dry  26.9°C
Humidity : 72.8%
Wind : 0.7 m/s NE
Pressure: 987.8 bar

Lewis Hamilton scored his 90th F1 pole position at the 2020 Hungarian qualifying session today. He will start from P1 for the 6th time on the Hungaroring during his F1 career tomorrow and  is on par with Michael Schumacher. It was the 114th pole for Mercedes.

Weather predictions showed a 90% chance on rain, but no rain was seen throughout the session.


Q1
Eliminated in Q1: Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri), Romain Grosjean (Haas), Antonio Giovinazzi (AlphaTauri), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo). It's for the first time since a long time that both Williams drivers made it to Q2.

Q2
In the second qualifying session we saw both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas on medium tyres to have a better strategy for tomorrow's race. Both Racing Points also tried to qualify on the medium tyres. Of the top teams it was Alexander Albon who didn't made it into Q3. The Thai was even slower than George Russell in the Williams. The talented young driver was only 0,1 sec to slow for Q3.

Q3
Dark clouds hang above the track near Budapest when the final quali session begun. All drivers except Pierre Gasly went out quickly to clock a lap time to be safe in cause of rain. After the first stint Lewis Hamilton topped the leaderboard. Also a great effort from the Racing Point drivers who both qualified on the second row.

Red Bull had one of their worst qualifying session in a long time. Especially when you look at the fact that Max Verstappen even was slower than his own pole position time of last year. Verstappen scored his first pole last year in a 1:14.572 min,

Qualifying Times 2020 Hungarian GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:14.9071:14.2611:13.44722
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:15.4741:14.5301:13.55420
318Lance StrollRacing Point1:14.8951:15.1761:14.37722
411Sergio PérezRacing Point1:14.6811:15.3941:14.54522
55Sebastian VettelFerrari1:15.4551:15.1311:14.77420
616Charles LeclercFerrari1:15.7931:15.0061:14.81720
733Max VerstappenRed Bull1:15.4951:14.9761:14.84921
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:15.4441:15.0851:14.96620
955Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:15.2811:15.2671:15.02721
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:15.7671:15.508no time14
113Daniel RicciardoRenault1:15.8481:15.66114
1263George RussellWilliams1:15.5851:15.69814
1323Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:15.7221:15.71516
1431Esteban OconRenault1:15.7191:15.74214
156Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:16.10514
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:16.1529
1726Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:16.2049
188Romain GrosjeanHaas1:16.4078
1999Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:16.50612
207Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:16.61412

