Third Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Hungarian GP (FP3)

F1 Race Event: Hungarian Grand Prix
Race Track: Hungaroring

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Hungarian GP 2020. Valtteri Bottas

Weather: dry  17.1°C
Tarmac: dry  23.6°C
Humidity : 76.9%
Wind : 1.4 m/s E
Pressure: 988.0 bar

The third free F1 practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast showed  a 90% chance of rain showers. Nevertheless the session started dry and stayed dry the whole hour.

FP3 was kicked off by Kevin Magnussen. The Danish driver was the first to drive out of the pits in the Haas. He didn't set the first lap time. Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen had that honour. He drove his first lap in 1:19.136 min.


Halfway the session Max Verstappen was pushing hard to get a good lap on the board, when he spun the Red Bull coming out of turn 12. He didn't hit any barrier and was able to continue.

Lewis Hamilton was the first to break the 1:15 lap time. 35 minutes into this practice he clocked a 1:15.984. In the end it was Valtteri Bottas who was the quickest.

Racing Point showed their great pace again and was now even the second fastest team.

The quickest lap time of last years FP3 in Hungary was set by Lewis Hamilton. The British driver did one lap in 1:16.084 min on soft tyres with the Mercedes W10.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Hungarian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:15.43718Soft
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:15.479+0.042s20Soft
311Sergio PérezRacing Point1:15.598+0.161s16Soft
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:15.781+0.344s19Soft
518Lance StrollRacing Point1:16.033+0.596s15Soft
633Max VerstappenRed Bull1:16.084+0.647s18Soft
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:16.193+0.756s18Soft
85Sebastian VettelFerrari1:16.351+0.914s18Soft
910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:16.453+1.016s20Soft
103Daniel RicciardoRenault1:16.508+1.071s14Soft
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:16.545+1.108s21Soft
1223Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:16.582+1.145s19Soft
1331Esteban OconRenault1:16.706+1.269s20Soft
1463George RussellWilliams1:16.847+1.410s23Soft
158Romain GrosjeanHaas1:16.866+1.429s15Soft
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:17.086+1.649s14Soft
1726Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:17.292+1.855s15Soft
1899Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:17.496+2.059s20Soft
197Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:17.527+2.090s25Soft
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:17.650+2.213s17Soft

