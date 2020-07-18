Third Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Hungarian GP (FP3)

F1 Race Event: Hungarian Grand Prix

Race Track: Hungaroring

Weather: dry 17.1°C

Tarmac: dry 23.6°C

Humidity : 76.9%

Wind : 1.4 m/s E

Pressure: 988.0 bar

The third free F1 practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast showed a 90% chance of rain showers. Nevertheless the session started dry and stayed dry the whole hour.

FP3 was kicked off by Kevin Magnussen. The Danish driver was the first to drive out of the pits in the Haas. He didn't set the first lap time. Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen had that honour. He drove his first lap in 1:19.136 min.





Halfway the session Max Verstappen was pushing hard to get a good lap on the board, when he spun the Red Bull coming out of turn 12. He didn't hit any barrier and was able to continue.

Lewis Hamilton was the first to break the 1:15 lap time. 35 minutes into this practice he clocked a 1:15.984. In the end it was Valtteri Bottas who was the quickest.

Racing Point showed their great pace again and was now even the second fastest team.

The quickest lap time of last years FP3 in Hungary was set by Lewis Hamilton. The British driver did one lap in 1:16.084 min on soft tyres with the Mercedes W10.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Hungarian GP

