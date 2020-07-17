Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Hungarian GP

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Hungarian GP

F1 Race Event: Hungarian Grand Prix
Race Track: Hungaroring

Weather: wet  16.2°C
Tarmac: wet  20.0°C
Humidity : 89.4%
Wind : 1.3 m/s E
Pressure: 987.7 bar

The second F1 free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix was held under wet weather conditions. It raining throughout the whole practice.

In the first half of this 2nd practice only 3 drivers had set a lap time on the leaderboard with full wet tyres. Esteban Ocon was the first driver who tried out a set of intermediate tyres. The Renault driver only drove one lap around the wet track and returned to the pits to get full wets.


The quickest lap time of last years FP2 in Hungary was set by Pierre Gasly. The French driver set a time of 1:17.854 min on soft tyres

FP2 Times Table 2020 Hungarian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
15Sebastian VettelFerrari1:40.46412Wet
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:40.736+0.272s5Wet
355Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:41.784+1.320s6Wet
418Lance StrollRacing Point1:42.380+1.916s6Wet
511Sergio PérezRacing Point1:42.470+2.006s5Wet
610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:42.588+2.124s7Wet
733Max VerstappenRed Bull1:42.820+2.356s4Wet
88Romain GrosjeanHaas1:43.335+2.871s6Wet
97Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:43.471+3.007s16Wet
1016Charles LeclercFerrari1:43.725+3.261s10Wet
1199Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:44.411+3.947s9Wet
124Lando NorrisMcLaren1:46.000+5.536s5Wet
1326Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:47.422+6.958s7Wet
1431Esteban OconRenaultno time-1-
153Daniel RicciardoRenaultno time-1-
1644Lewis HamiltonMercedesno time-1-
176Nicholas LatifiWilliamsno time-2-
1863George RussellWilliamsno time-2-
1923Alexander AlbonRed Bullno time-3-
2020Kevin MagnussenHaasno time-1-

