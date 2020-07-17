F1 Race Event: Hungarian Grand Prix

Race Track: Hungaroring

Weather: wet 16.2°C

Tarmac: wet 20.0°C

Humidity : 89.4%

Wind : 1.3 m/s E

Pressure: 987.7 bar

The second F1 free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix was held under wet weather conditions. It raining throughout the whole practice.

In the first half of this 2nd practice only 3 drivers had set a lap time on the leaderboard with full wet tyres. Esteban Ocon was the first driver who tried out a set of intermediate tyres. The Renault driver only drove one lap around the wet track and returned to the pits to get full wets.





The quickest lap time of last years FP2 in Hungary was set by Pierre Gasly. The French driver set a time of 1:17.854 min on soft tyres

FP2 Times Table 2020 Hungarian GP

