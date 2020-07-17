First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Hungarian GP

17 July 2020 by
F1 Race Event: Hungarian Grand Prix
Race Track: Hungaroring

First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Hungarian GPWeather: dry  17.7°C
Tarmac: dry  24.2°C
Humidity : 75.4%
Wind : 1.5 m/s W
Pressure: 987.1 bar

McLaren kicked off the first practice session for the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix. The British team send out Lando Norris on the hard (white) slicks. He told his team on the radio he saw a few drops of rain.

Looks like Kimi Raikkonen has an easy morning today as we saw Robert Kubica behind the wheel of his Alfa Romeo this practice. Pierre Gasly didn't set any lap time this session. His AlphaTauri had a power unit issue that had to be fixed.


It was last year's pole sitter Max Verstappen in the Red Bull who set the first lap time on the leaderboard. He drove a 1:19.536 min on the hardest Pirelli tyres.

The weather prediction told us that it would rain during this session. It did rain a bit halfway the session, but no driver had to put on a set of rain tyres this first free practice.

The quickest lap time of last years FP1 in Hungary was set by Lewis Hamilton. The British driver drove a 1:17.233 min on the soft tyres

FP1 Times Table 2020 Hungarian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:16.00337Hard
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:16.089+0.086s37Medium
311Sergio PérezRacing Point1:16.530+0.527s20Soft
418Lance StrollRacing Point1:16.967+0.964s35Soft
53Daniel RicciardoRenault1:17.200+1.197s28Medium
65Sebastian VettelFerrari1:17.238+1.235s26Medium
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:17.404+1.401s29Medium
833Max VerstappenRed Bull1:17.435+1.432s28Soft
94Lando NorrisMcLaren1:17.523+1.520s26Soft
1031Esteban OconRenault1:17.615+1.612s35Medium
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:17.675+1.672s32Soft
1220Kevin MagnussenHaas1:17.713+1.710s35Medium
1323Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:17.727+1.724s28Soft
148Romain GrosjeanHaas1:17.890+1.887s35Medium
156Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:17.969+1.966s31Medium
1626Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:18.292+2.289s35Medium
1799Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:18.425+2.422s30Medium
1863George RussellWilliams1:18.574+2.571s29Hard
1988Robert KubicaAlfa Romeo1:19.150+3.147s26Soft
2010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:40.455no time31-

