F1 Race Event: Hungarian Grand Prix

Race Track: Hungaroring

Weather: dry 17.7°C

Tarmac: dry 24.2°C

Humidity : 75.4%

Wind : 1.5 m/s W

Pressure: 987.1 bar

McLaren kicked off the first practice session for the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix. The British team send out Lando Norris on the hard (white) slicks. He told his team on the radio he saw a few drops of rain.

Looks like Kimi Raikkonen has an easy morning today as we saw Robert Kubica behind the wheel of his Alfa Romeo this practice. Pierre Gasly didn't set any lap time this session. His AlphaTauri had a power unit issue that had to be fixed.





It was last year's pole sitter Max Verstappen in the Red Bull who set the first lap time on the leaderboard. He drove a 1:19.536 min on the hardest Pirelli tyres.

The weather prediction told us that it would rain during this session. It did rain a bit halfway the session, but no driver had to put on a set of rain tyres this first free practice.

The quickest lap time of last years FP1 in Hungary was set by Lewis Hamilton. The British driver drove a 1:17.233 min on the soft tyres

FP1 Times Table 2020 Hungarian GP

