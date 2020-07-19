2020 Hungarian Grand Prix Race Results

2020 Hungarian Grand Prix Results: F1 gp race winner & report

F1 Race Event: Hungarian Grand Prix
Race Track: Hungaroring

Lewis Hamilton wins the 2020 Hungarian GP for the 7th time

Weather: Dry 21.6°C
Tarmac: Dry 28.0°C
Humidity: 77.1%
Wind: 0.7 m/s SW
Pressure: 986.3 bar

Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 Hungarian F1 GP. He started from pole and won his 86th F1 race in Budapest. It was the 104th victory for Mercedes and Hamilton's second win of the 2020 season.

In the lap before towards the starting grid Max Verstappen had a very harsh moment when he spun in turn 12 on  the wet circuit on intermediate tyres and hit the barrier. The Dutch driver damaged his left front steering rod and almost had to retire the car before the race even begun. With 20 minutes to go the Red Bull mechanics repaired the damage on the grid and Verstappen was able to start.


Because the track was still wet at the start all cars were fitted with intermediate tyres. In the warm-up lap a few drivers saw the tarmac was almost dry enough for slick tyres. Both Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen gambled to already switch to dry weather tires and had a huge benefit by it.

Valtteri Bottas who started from P2 had a very bad start and lost 5 places in the Mercedes. Hamilton had a perfect start could just drive away on P1. Verstappen also had a perfect start and made up 4 place to get P3 after turn 1. Both Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel had a very good start and passed both Racing Points.

The next couple of laps all drivers switched to slick tyres. Carlos Sainz and Nicholas Latifi had a collision when Latifi drove away from the Williams team and collected the McLaren. The Canadian driver got a left rear puncture and a 5 sec penalty. Kimi Raikkonen also received a 5 sec. penalty for starting from the wrong position on the grid. Sebastian Vettel had great start but unfortunately had a very bad pitstop because he had to wait a long time before he could leave the pits due to traffic.

Lap 16 was the end of Pierre Gasly's  power unit. The French driver stopped at his team with a smoking Honda engine to retire.

A lot of fine battles between a lot of drivers were fought on the short track near Budapest. Halfway into the race Hamilton told his team he saw rain drops as he was almost 20 second in front of lucky Verstappen who crashed, started from P7 and was now driving on second place. The Red Bull driver pitted in lap 37 for new hard tyres. One lap later Hamilton also pitted and returned with the hard compound.

Bottas did got back 3rd place after 30 laps and also wanted to get second place from Verstappen, but couldn't get passed easely. Mercedes pitted him for new tyres to try the same as Hamilton did last year, but Verstappen was doing a very good job and able to keep Bottas behind to finish second.

Hamilton did switch to new soft tyres to get the extra point for the fastest lap and did it in the final lap.

The whole race there was a threat of rain but no rain wasn't seen the whole race.

 

Hungarian F1 GP Results
Classification 2020 Hungarian GP

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:36:12.47370
1
26
233Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:36:21.17570
7
18
377Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:36:21.92570
2
15
418Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Racing Point01:37:10.05270
3
12
523Thailand Alexander Albon
Austria Red Bull01:37:30.78970
13
10
65Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari01:36:17.96169
5
8
711Mexico Sergio Pérez
United Kingdom Racing Point01:36:19.09969
4
6
83Australia Daniel Ricciardo
France Renault01:36:20.04969
11
4
920Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas01:36:32.39669
16
2
1055Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
United Kingdom McLaren01:36:34.46869
9
1
1116Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari01:36:52.96269
6
0
1226Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy AlphaTauri01:36:57.82269
17
0
134United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren01:36:58.56169
8
0
1431France Esteban Ocon
France Renault01:36:59.43769
14
0
158France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas01:37:04.89769
18
0
167Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Switzerland Alfa Romeo01:37:06.07869
20
0
1799Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa Romeo01:37:26.70969
19
0
1863United Kingdom George Russell
United Kingdom Williams01:37:27.84469
12
0
196Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams01:37:02.72165
15
0
Ret10France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauriPower unit15
10
0

Fastest lap: 1:16.626 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes in lap 70

