First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 British GP (FP1)

F1 Race Event: British Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone

Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20

Weather: dry  29.8°C
Tarmac: dry  40.1°C
Humidity : 34%
Wind : 0.6 m/s N
Pressure: 993.8 bar

Sergio Perez won't take part for Racing Point after testing positive for Covid-19. His seat is taken by former Force India driver Nico Hulkenberg, which is basically the same team as he was ousted by when Lance Stroll took his seat. Will this change be the ultimate moment for him to score his first ever podium in F1?

Lewis Hamilton heads into his home Grand Prix looking for a third straight win this season. The forecast is was dry and scorching hot today for the first two practice sessions.


Both Alfa Romeo drivers had a hard time keeping their C39 on the black stuff. First Kimi Raikkonen spun into the gravel at Luffield, but was able to return to the track by himself. A few moments later we saw his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi losing control coming out of Chapel corner. His spun totally flat spotted his tyres. He also was able to continue, but drove to quickly back to the pits. The massive vibrations caused a lot of damage to the car and debris on the tarmac, which took 10 minutes to remove under a red flag situation.

Sebastian Vettel did not set a lap time with the SF1000. On the installation lap the Ferrari team detected there was something wrong with the intercooler system on Seb’s car. So they had to strip the car down and fix the problem, to be ready for FP2.

The fastest FP1 lap of last year was a 1:27.173 min, clocked with the Red Bull RB15 on softs with Pierre Gasly behind the wheel.

FP1 Times Table 2020 British GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:27.42226Soft
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:27.896+0.474s26Medium
318Lance StrollRacing Point1:28.004+0.582s21Medium
423Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:28.129+0.707s23Soft
516Charles LeclercFerrari1:28.221+0.799s21Medium
677Valtteri BottasMercedes1:28.519+1.097s28Soft
731Esteban OconRenault1:28.559+1.137s25Medium
83Daniel RicciardoRenault1:28.575+1.153s21Medium
927Nico HülkenbergRenault1:28.592+1.170s22Medium
1026Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:28.868+1.446s20Soft
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:28.909+1.487s23Soft
1255Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:28.988+1.566s23Soft
134Lando NorrisMcLaren1:28.990+1.568s21Soft
1420Kevin MagnussenHaas1:29.532+2.110s22Soft
158Romain GrosjeanHaas1:29.576+2.154s24Soft
167Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:29.746+2.324s23Medium
1763George RussellWilliams1:29.899+2.477s22Medium
1899Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:29.925+2.503s16Medium
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:30.703+3.281s19Soft
205Sebastian VettelFerrarino time-2Soft

See the footage high speed spin of Antonio Giovinazzi that wrecked the tyres on the Alfa Romeo:

