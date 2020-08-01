F1 Starting Grid 2020 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

F1 Race Event: British Grand Prix

Race Track: Silverstone

Start time:14:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT

Lewis Hamilton starts from pole for the fifth time on Silverstone. The Mercedes team showed they where the fastest team by far. The qualifying lap time of Hamilton is over 1 second faster than Max Verstappen who is best of the rest in the Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc did a very good job for Ferrari by being only 0.1s slower than Verstappen. A performance that nobody had expected after the first 3 races.





The starting grid is stil provisional and will be finalized around 1 hour before the start.

F1 Starting Grid 2020 British GP

Penalties:

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri car no. 27 is penalised five grid places for an unscheduled gearbox change.

