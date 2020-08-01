F1 Starting Grid 2020 British Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2020 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Starting grid at Silverstone

F1 Race Event: British Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone

Start time:14:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT

Lewis Hamilton starts from pole for the fifth time on Silverstone. The Mercedes team showed they where the fastest team by far. The qualifying lap time of Hamilton is over 1 second faster than Max Verstappen who is best of the rest in the Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc did a very good job for Ferrari by being only 0.1s slower than Verstappen. A performance that nobody had expected after the first 3 races.


The starting grid is stil provisional and will be finalized around 1 hour before the start.

F1 Starting Grid 2020 British GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
    144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:24,303
    277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:24,616+0,313s
    333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:25,325+1,022s
    416Charles LeclercFerrari1:25,427+1,124s
    54Lando NorrisMcLaren1:25,782+1,479s
    618Lance StrollRacing Point1:25,839+1,536s
    755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:25,965+1,662s
    83Daniel RicciardoRenault1:26,009+1,706s
    931Esteban OconRenault1:26,209+1,906s
  105Sebastian VettelFerrari1:26,339+2,036s
  1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:26,501+2,198s
  1223Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:26,545+2,242s
  1327Nico HülkenbergRenault1:26,566+2,263s
  1463George RussellWilliams1:27,092+2,789s
  1520Kevin MagnussenHaas1:27,158+2,855s
  1699Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:27,164+2,861s
  177Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:27,366+3,063s
  1826*Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:26,744+2,441s
  198Romain GrosjeanHaas1:27,643+3,340s
  206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:27,705+3,402s

Penalties:

  • Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri car no. 27 is penalised five grid places for an unscheduled gearbox change.

