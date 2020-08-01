F1 Starting Grid 2020 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

F1 Race Event: British Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone
Start time:14:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT
Lewis Hamilton starts from pole for the fifth time on Silverstone. The Mercedes team showed they where the fastest team by far. The qualifying lap time of Hamilton is over 1 second faster than Max Verstappen who is best of the rest in the Red Bull.
Charles Leclerc did a very good job for Ferrari by being only 0.1s slower than Verstappen. A performance that nobody had expected after the first 3 races.
The starting grid is stil provisional and will be finalized around 1 hour before the start.
F1 Starting Grid 2020 British GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:24,303
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:24,616
|+0,313s
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:25,325
|+1,022s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:25,427
|+1,124s
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:25,782
|+1,479s
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:25,839
|+1,536s
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:25,965
|+1,662s
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:26,009
|+1,706s
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:26,209
|+1,906s
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:26,339
|+2,036s
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:26,501
|+2,198s
|12
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:26,545
|+2,242s
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:26,566
|+2,263s
|14
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:27,092
|+2,789s
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:27,158
|+2,855s
|16
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:27,164
|+2,861s
|17
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:27,366
|+3,063s
|18
|26
|*Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:26,744
|+2,441s
|19
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:27,643
|+3,340s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:27,705
|+3,402s
Penalties:
- Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri car no. 27 is penalised five grid places for an unscheduled gearbox change.
Check out more items on this website about: