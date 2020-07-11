Race Event: Styrian Grand Prix

Race Track: Red Bull Ring

Start time:15:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT

Hamilton will start from pole for the 89th time in his Formula 1 career. His last pole before today was in last race of last season in Abu Dhabi.

The start grid below is still provisional.





Start Grid 2020 Styrian F1 GP

*Notes:

Lando Norris (no. 4) received a 3 places grid penalty for overtaking under yellow flags in FP2.

↓

Check out more items on this website about: