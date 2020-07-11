1
Race Event: Styrian Grand Prix
Race Track: Red Bull Ring
Start time:15:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT
Hamilton will start from pole for the 89th time in his Formula 1 career. His last pole before today was in last race of last season in Abu Dhabi.
The start grid below is still provisional.
Start Grid 2020 Styrian F1 GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:19,273
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:20,489
|+1,216s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:20,671
|+1,398s
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:20,701
|+1,428s
|5
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:20,922
|+1,649s
|6
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:21,011
|+1,738s
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:21,028
|+1,755s
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:21,192
|+1,919s
|9
|4
|*Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:20,925
|+1,652s
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:21,651
|+2,378s
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:19,628
|+0,355s
|12
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:19,636
|+0,363s
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:19,645
|+0,372s
|14
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:19,717
|+0,444s
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:20,211
|+0,938s
|16
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:21,372
|+2,099s
|17
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:21,607
|+2,334s
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:21,759
|+2,486s
|19
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:21,831
|+2,558s
|20
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|no time
|-
*Notes:
- Lando Norris (no. 4) received a 3 places grid penalty for overtaking under yellow flags in FP2.
