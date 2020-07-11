Starting Grid 2020 Styrian Grand Prix

11 Jul 2020 by
 1
Starting Grid 2020 Styrian Grand Prix
Starting Grid 2020 Styrian Grand Prix

Mainstraight on the Red Bull Ring

Race Event: Styrian Grand Prix
Race Track: Red Bull Ring

Start time:15:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT

Hamilton will start from pole for the 89th time in his Formula 1 career. His last pole before today was in last race of last season in Abu Dhabi.

The start grid below is still provisional.


Start Grid 2020 Styrian F1 GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19,273
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:20,489+1,216s
355Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:20,671+1,398s
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:20,701+1,428s
531Esteban OconRenault1:20,922+1,649s
623Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:21,011+1,738s
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:21,028+1,755s
83Daniel RicciardoRenault1:21,192+1,919s
94*Lando NorrisMcLaren1:20,925+1,652s
105Sebastian VettelFerrari1:21,651+2,378s
1116Charles LeclercFerrari1:19,628+0,355s
1263George RussellWilliams1:19,636+0,363s
1318Lance StrollRacing Point1:19,645+0,372s
1426Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:19,717+0,444s
1520Kevin MagnussenHaas1:20,211+0,938s
167Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:21,372+2,099s
1711Sergio PérezRacing Point1:21,607+2,334s
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:21,759+2,486s
1999Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:21,831+2,558s
208Romain GrosjeanHaasno time-

*Notes:

  • Lando Norris (no. 4) received a 3 places grid penalty for overtaking under yellow flags in FP2.

Check out more items on this website about:

One F1 fan comment on “Starting Grid 2020 Styrian Grand Prix

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.