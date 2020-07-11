F1 Race Event: Styrian Grand Prix

Race Track: Red Bull Ring

Weather: wet 14.7°C

Tarmac: wet 20.4°C

Humidity : 91.1%

Wind : 1.2 m/s SW

Pressure: 942.6 bar

Lewis Hamilton scored his 89th F1 pole position during the 2020 Styrian qualifying session today. He will start from P1 for the 3rd time on the Red Bull Ring during his F1 career tomorrow. It was the 113th pole for Mercedes.

Q1

Due to standing water on the track, the session was delayed for 46 minutes. Sebastian Vettel was the first driver to go out in the Ferrari. The first time fo the German was 1:24.235 min. The fastest lap time was improved almost every 10 sec. With 5 minutes to go the following drivers had to improve to not be eliminated for Q2. George Russell (Williams), Sergio Perez (Racing Point), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) Grosjean (Haas). Grosjean didn't set a lap time, because he had a fuel pump problem on his Haas VF-20.





With 13 seconds to go the session was red flagged, because Giovinazzi spun of in turn 9 and hit the barrier, drove and had to stop his car on a dangerous place on the track. Lewis Hamilton was quickest at this point with a 1:18.188. The session would not be restarted and Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Sergio Perez (Racing Point), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and Romain Grosjean (Haas) got eliminated.

Q2

Vettel was again the first who drove out to set the first time. He drove a 1:21.078. With 5 minutes to go Leclerc (Ferrari), George Russell (Williams), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) all had to improve to get into Q1.

At the end of the session the amount of rain increased and Leclerc wasn't able to improve his position. The Ferrari driver almost pushed his team mate Vettel out, but wasn't quick enough. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were the only two driver in the 1.17 min.

Q3

121.800 min was the first time on the leaderboard set by Verstappen in the Red Bull. The track was a lot wetter than in Q2. Hamilton and Bottas battled for pole and topped the time sheet alternately. The British driver showed his amazing rain driving skill and took pole for the 89th time in his career with an hugh gap of 1.2 sec!

The pole position time of last year was 1:02.939 min, driven by Valterri Bottas for Mercedes.

Qualifying Times 2020 Styrian GP

