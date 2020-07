Check out the blistering quick lap of Lewis Hamilton. The record breaking F1 driver improved the qualifying lap record of last year with more than 1 second!

90 poles in F1 7 poles in Hungary Go onboard with @LewisHamilton for the lap that took him there 🍿🚀#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 @pirellisport pic.twitter.com/eABZb93oV9

— Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2020

