F1 Sprint Qualifying Results 2021 Italian GP & Pole Position

Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 27.6°C

Tarmac: dry 40.4°C

Humidity : 36.5%

Wind : 0.2 m/s E

Pressure: 995.7 bar

Valtteri Bottas scored his 18th F1 pole position of his career. The Finnish driver did it by winning the second ever quali sprint at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix today. Because the Mercedes team fitted a 4th engine into his car he will not start from pole tomorrow. It was the 131st pole for Mercedes.

The weather was fine with a clear blue sky and the start of the race was clean until turn 1. Lewis Hamilton didn't had the best of starts and lost 4 places on the run down to the first corner. Valtteri Bottas kept the lead and Max Verstappen was second. Both Mclaren's had a great start and Daniel Ricciardo was on P3 in front of Lando Norris.

In turn 1 Pierre Gasly had a small collision with the front wing of his AlphaTauri into the back of Ricciardo's McLaren and broke his wing. In the next turn his front wing completely broke off and Gasly ended up in the barrier to be the first to retire.

In the next chicane the other AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda had a collision with the Alfa Romeo of Robert Kubica. Both drivers were able to continue, but Tsunoda had to pit for a new front wing.

A safety car was deployed for 3 laps to recover the wrecked car of Gasly.

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez and Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll had a fierce battle for P9. In lap 9 Perez overtook Stroll by cutting the 2nd corner, but had to give the position back. Fernando Alonso who was driving behind bot drivers was close behind to take his chance. In the next lap Perez overtook Stroll again at the end of the start/finish straight.

Hamilton driving behind Norris on P5 the whole race and lost 2 points in the championship towards his rival Verstappen.

Classification 2021 Italian Sprint Quali

