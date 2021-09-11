F1 Sprint Qualifying Results 2021 Italian GP

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results 2021 Italian GP & Pole Position
11 September 2021 by    3 min read
 2

Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit

Max Verstappen driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza

Weather:  dry  27.6°C
Tarmac: dry  40.4°C
Humidity : 36.5%
Wind : 0.2 m/s E
Pressure: 995.7 bar

Valtteri Bottas scored his 18th F1 pole position of his career. The Finnish driver did it by winning the second ever quali sprint at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix today. Because the Mercedes team fitted a 4th engine into his car he will not start from pole tomorrow. It was the 131st pole for Mercedes.

The weather was fine with a clear blue sky and the start of the race was clean until turn 1. Lewis Hamilton didn't had the best of starts and lost 4 places on the run down to the first corner. Valtteri Bottas kept the lead and Max Verstappen was second. Both Mclaren's had a great start and Daniel Ricciardo was on P3 in front of Lando Norris.

In turn 1 Pierre Gasly had a small collision with the front wing of his AlphaTauri into the back of Ricciardo's McLaren and broke his wing. In the next turn his front wing completely broke off and Gasly ended up in the barrier to be the first to retire.

In the next chicane the other AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda had a collision with the Alfa Romeo of Robert Kubica. Both drivers were able to continue, but Tsunoda had to pit for a new front wing.

A safety car was deployed for 3 laps to recover the wrecked car of Gasly.

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez and Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll had a fierce battle for P9. In lap 9 Perez overtook Stroll by cutting the 2nd corner, but had to give the position back. Fernando Alonso who was driving behind bot drivers was close behind to take his chance. In the next lap Perez overtook Stroll again at the end of the start/finish straight.

Hamilton driving behind Norris on P5 the whole race and lost 2 points in the championship towards his rival Verstappen.

Classification 2021 Italian Sprint Quali

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsPoints
177Valtteri BottasMercedes27:54.078183
233Max VerstappenRed Bull+2.325s182
33Daniel RicciardoMcLaren+14.534s181
44Lando NorrisMcLaren+18.835s18
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes+20.011s18
616Charles LeclercFerrari+23.442s18
755Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari+27.952s18
899Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo+31.089s18
911Sergio PérezRed Bull+31.680s18
1018Lance StrollAston Martin+38.671s18
1114Fernando AlonsoAlpine+39.795s18
125Sebastian VettelAston Martin+41.177s18
1331Esteban OconAlpine+43.373s18
146Nicholas LatifiWilliams+45.977s18
1563George RussellWilliams+46.821s18
1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri+49.977s18
179Nikita MazepinHaas+62.599s18
1888Robert KubicaAlfa Romeo+65.096s18
1947Mick SchumacherHaas+66.154s18
2010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauriDNF0

Check out more items on this website about:

2 F1 Fan comments on “F1 Sprint Qualifying Results 2021 Italian GP

  1. shroppyfly

    Lewis Hamilton is, understandably, a bit deflated in the paddock.

    "It wasn't great," he tells Sky Sports. "But it is what it is.

    "We underestimated how well [Red Bull] would start. I've got to try and figure out how I can get by and try to limit the damage.

    "You saw the pace of the Red Bull - they are so fast. It should be an easy win for [Max Verstappen] and I have to try and get past the two guys [the McLarens] ahead."

    It wasnt how fast the red bull started Lewis , you were just not good enough.....!!

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.