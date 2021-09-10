Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 27.6°C

Tarmac: dry 40.4°C

Humidity : 36.5%

Wind : 0.2 m/s E

Pressure: 995.7 bar

This weekend we will see the second sprint qualifying format of the year and only will have only two practice session instead of the normal three This first practice for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix we saw Robert Kubica behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo because Kimi Raikkonen still is at home recovering from COVID-19.

Carlos Sainz was the first to enter the temple of speed in the Ferrari. The first lap of Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes was a 1:23.634 min on Medium tyres.

With 20 minutes to go McLaren driver Daniel Ricardo showed their car is really again very fast on the low downforce track. The Australian driver was quickest with a 1:22.003 on Medium tyres. Second was last year's winner Pierre Gasly only 0.025s slower and third was Ricciardo's teammate Lando Norris on 0,1s.

Valtteri Bottas was the first who went in to the 1:21's with a 1:21.378 min with the Mercedes also on Medium tyres. After that Max Verstappen in the Red Bull and Hamilton fitted on the fastest Soft tyre underneath their car and cut of another 0,5s. Hamilton was first to go under 1:21 and clocked a 1:20.926 min.

With 5 minutes to go Hamilton was still on top of the leaderboard. Norris was second and Verstappen 3rd.

Bottas did manage to get on to P3. Verstappen's teammate Perez is again a long way down on P10 with a gap towards P1 by a massive 1.1 sec.

Mercedes is certainly looking strong on Monza considering they are on the top of the timesheet on the Medium tyre compound.

FP1 Times Table 2021 Italian GP

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: