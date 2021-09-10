First Free Practice Results 2021 Italian F1 GP

Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit

Max Verstappen driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy

Weather:  dry  27.6°C
Tarmac: dry  40.4°C
Humidity : 36.5%
Wind : 0.2 m/s E
Pressure: 995.7 bar

This weekend we will see the second sprint qualifying format of the year and only will have only two practice  session instead of the normal three This first practice for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix we saw Robert Kubica behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo because Kimi Raikkonen still is at home recovering from COVID-19.

Carlos Sainz was the first to enter the temple of speed in the Ferrari. The first lap of Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes was a 1:23.634 min on Medium tyres.

With 20 minutes to go McLaren driver Daniel Ricardo showed their car is really again very fast on the low downforce track. The Australian driver was quickest with a 1:22.003 on Medium tyres. Second was last year's winner Pierre Gasly only 0.025s slower and third was Ricciardo's teammate Lando Norris on 0,1s.

Valtteri Bottas was the first who went in to the 1:21's with a 1:21.378 min with the Mercedes also on Medium tyres. After that Max Verstappen in the Red Bull and Hamilton fitted on the fastest Soft tyre underneath their car and cut of another 0,5s. Hamilton was first to go under 1:21 and clocked a 1:20.926 min.

With 5 minutes to go Hamilton was still on top of the leaderboard. Norris was second and Verstappen 3rd.

Bottas did manage to get on to P3. Verstappen's teammate Perez is again a long way down on P10 with a gap towards P1 by a massive 1.1 sec.

Mercedes is certainly looking strong on Monza considering they are on the top of the timesheet on the Medium tyre compound.

FP1 Times Table 2021 Italian GP

PNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:20,92628🟡M (C3)
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:21,378+0,452s22🔴S (C4)
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:21,451+0,525s29🟡M (C3)
418Lance StrollAston Martin1:21,676+0,750s23🔴S (C4)
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:21,719+0,793s28🔴S (C4)
65Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:21,914+0,988s26🔴S (C4)
755Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:21,926+1,000s26🔴S (C4)
814Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:22,003+1,077s24🟡M (C3)
93Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:22,039+1,113s27🟡M (C3)
1011Sergio PérezRed Bull1:22,102+1,176s23🔴S (C4)
1116Charles LeclercFerrari1:22,103+1,177s25🟡M (C3)
124Lando NorrisMcLaren1:22,103+1,177s27🟡M (C3)
1399Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:22,530+1,604s26🔴S (C4)
1422Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:22,534+1,608s31🔴S (C4)
1531Esteban OconAlpine1:23,009+2,083s27🟡M (C3)
1688Robert KubicaAlfa Romeo1:23,092+2,166s28🟡M (C3)
1763George RussellWilliams1:23,442+2,516s31🔴S (C4)
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:23,445+2,519s30🔴S (C4)
199Nikita MazepinHaas1:23,551+2,625s23🔴S (C4)
2047Mick SchumacherHaas1:23,551+2,625s3🔴S (C4)

