Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 27.6°C

Tarmac: dry 40.4°C

Humidity : 36.5%

Wind : 0.2 m/s E

Pressure: 995.7 bar

Daniel Ricciardo won his 8th F1 race and 32nd podium finish at the 2021 Italian F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won on the Monza circuit for the first time. It was his first win of the season. It took 220 races for McLaren to win a race again. It was the 183rd race win for the team McLaren and their 48th 1-2 finish, their last 1-2 finish was back in 2010 in Canada.

The start of the race was without AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda. A technical problem that couldn't be fixed quickly enough by the mechanics was preventing the Japanese driver to start. When the red lights turned off Max Verstappen was

Classification 2021 Italian GP

Fastest lap: 1:28.617 min by Sergio Perez, Red Bull RB16 in lap 50

