Race Results 2021 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Ricciardo shares his functional strength workout secrets
12 September 2021 by    1 min read

Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit

Weather:  dry  27.6°C
Tarmac: dry  40.4°C
Humidity : 36.5%
Wind : 0.2 m/s E
Pressure: 995.7 bar

Daniel Ricciardo won his 8th F1 race and 32nd podium finish at the 2021 Italian F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won on the Monza circuit for the first time. It was his first win of the season. It took 220 races for McLaren to win a race again. It was the 183rd race win for the team McLaren and their 48th 1-2 finish, their last 1-2 finish was back in 2010 in Canada.

The start of the race was without AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda. A technical problem that couldn't be fixed quickly enough by the mechanics was preventing the Japanese driver to start. When the red lights turned off Max Verstappen was

 

2021 Italian F1 GP Results
FP1 2021 Italian F1 GP
Quali 2021 Italian F1 GP
FP2 2021 Italian F1 GP
Sprint Quali 2021 Italian GP
Start 2021 Italian F1 GP

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2021 Championship
✅ Check out F1 Teams & Drivers 2021 Overview
✅ Check out F1 2021 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking

 

Classification 2021 Italian GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
13Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren01:21:54.36553
2
27
24United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps53
3
18
377Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps53
20
18
416Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps53
5
12
511Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps53
8
10
655Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Ferrari+0 laps53
6
8
718Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps53
9
6
814Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+0 laps53
10
4
963United Kingdom George Russell
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps53
14
2
1031France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+0 laps53
12
1
116Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps53
13
0
125Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps53
11
0
1399Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps53
7
0
1488Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps53
17
0
1547Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+0 laps53
18
0
DNF9Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United States Haas+12 laps41
16
0
DNF33Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red BullCollision25
1
2
DNF44United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany MercedesCollision25
4
0
DNF10France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+50 laps3
19
0
DNS22Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauriTechnical0
15
0

Fastest lap: 1:28.617 min by Sergio Perez, Red Bull RB16 in lap 50

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.