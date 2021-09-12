Race Results 2021 Italian F1 Grand Prix
Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit
Weather: dry 27.6°C
Tarmac: dry 40.4°C
Humidity : 36.5%
Wind : 0.2 m/s E
Pressure: 995.7 bar
Daniel Ricciardo won his 8th F1 race and 32nd podium finish at the 2021 Italian F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won on the Monza circuit for the first time. It was his first win of the season. It took 220 races for McLaren to win a race again. It was the 183rd race win for the team McLaren and their 48th 1-2 finish, their last 1-2 finish was back in 2010 in Canada.
The start of the race was without AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda. A technical problem that couldn't be fixed quickly enough by the mechanics was preventing the Japanese driver to start. When the red lights turned off Max Verstappen was
Classification 2021 Italian GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|01:21:54.365
|53
|2
|27
|2
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|53
|3
|18
|3
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|53
|20
|18
|4
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|53
|5
|12
|5
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|53
|8
|10
|6
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|53
|6
|8
|7
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|53
|9
|6
|8
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|53
|10
|4
|9
|63
| George Russell
|Williams
|+0 laps
|53
|14
|2
|10
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|53
|12
|1
|11
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+0 laps
|53
|13
|0
|12
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|53
|11
|0
|13
|99
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|53
|7
|0
|14
|88
| Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|53
|17
|0
|15
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+0 laps
|53
|18
|0
|DNF
|9
| Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|+12 laps
|41
|16
|0
|DNF
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Collision
|25
|1
|2
|DNF
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Collision
|25
|4
|0
|DNF
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+50 laps
|3
|19
|0
|DNS
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Technical
|0
|15
|0
Fastest lap: 1:28.617 min by Sergio Perez, Red Bull RB16 in lap 50
