Third Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Spanish Formula 1 GP FP3

21 May 2022 by    3 min read

Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Catalunya Circuit

Max Verstappen driving the Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during third practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Weather: dry  31.1°C
Tarmac: dry  45.0°C
Humidity: 33%
Wind: 3.0 m/s SW
Pressure: 1005.9 bar

At the start of the third practice for the 2022 Spanish GP Lando Norris was the first to put a lap time on the timesheets. It took the McLaren driver 1:23.641 min to round the very hot track near Barcelona on medium tyres.

There were already a lot of fans around the circuit during this FP3. A lot of people had brought an umbrella to protect themselves against the scorching sun.

Ferrari had set up a new chassis for Carlos Sainz, because their was a problem with the chassis that the team couldn't solve quickly.

Valtteri Bottas was the second driver that lapped the track in the Alfa Romeo on the soft tyre compound. He was almost two seconds quicker than Norris. At the same time Pierre Gasly had to drive back to his AlphaTauri garage to check out why so much smoke was coming out of the back of the STR03. The French driver seemed to have technical problem and wasn't seen back on the track this FP3 session.

15 minutes into the session Mick Schumacher's rear right brake was on fire on his Haas. When the German driver returned to the pits the flames came out of the back and mechanics needed a lot of fire extinguishers to get it out.

With 18 minutes gone in the session both Ferrari's had also done their first lap times on board. Charles Leclerc had clocked a 1:20.278, which was 0.2s faster than his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz. At that moment both Mercedes and Red Bull drivers had not gone out the pits yet.

When both Mercedes driver did go out, Lewis Hamilton had an DRS issue and could not open up his rearwing on the straights. George Russell didn't that problem and recorded the third quickest lap time which was 0.851s slower than Leclerc's time who was still on P1.

Halfway this FP3 Max Verstappen got out the Red Bull garage. Verstappen's first lap was 0.2s slower than Leclerc. The Red Bull driver told his team he couldn't push in turn 5.

Ten minutes later both Ferrari drivers had improved half a second and again were the fastest team with Leclerc in front of Sainz again.

With ten minutes to go the leaderboard order was: 1. Leclerc (1:19.772), 2. Verstappen (+0.072), 3. Russell (+0.148), 4. Hamilton (+0.230), 5. Sainz (+0.357), 6. Perez (+0.488), 7. Magnussen (+0.874), 8. Bottas (+1.009), 9.Ocon (+1.110), Vettel (+1.172).

The quickest lap during last years FP3 was a 1:17.835 min, set by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB17.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Spanish F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:19,77223S
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:19,844+0,072s12S
363George RussellMercedes1:19,920+0,148s16S
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:20,002+0,230s18S
555Carlos SainzFerrari1:20,129+0,357s23S
611Sergio PérezRed Bull1:20,260+0,488s19S
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:20,403+0,631s18S
820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:20,646+0,874s21S
977Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:20,781+1,009s24S
1031Esteban OconAlpine1:20,882+1,110s18S
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:20,910+1,138s17S
125Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:20,944+1,172s24S
1314Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:20,981+1,209s17S
1424Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:21,201+1,429s19S
1522Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:21,449+1,677s22S
1618Lance StrollAston Martin1:21,520+1,748s23S
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams1:21,572+1,800s18S
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:22,419+2,647s18S
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:25,467+5,695s4M
2010Pierre GaslyAlphaTaurino time-1-

