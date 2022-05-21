F1 Starting Grid 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Race at Catalunya

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Spanish F1 Grand Prix
Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Catalunya Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:.00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio
Ferrari's updates seemed to work great. Charles Leclerc scored his 13th F1 career pole. Max Verstappen will start from P2, which is the 'dirty' side of the track. Behind him will be home country driver Carlos Sainz.
Mercedes seemed to have solved their porpoising problem without losing too much downforce. George Russell will start from P4 which is his best qualifying position this season. His teammate Lewis Hamilton and 7 times champion wasn't able to take advantage of the Mercedes upgrades during qualifying and will start from P6
F1 Starting Grid 2022 Spanish GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:18,750
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:19,073
|+0,323s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:19,166
|+0,416s
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:19,393
|+0,643s
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:19,420
|+0,670s
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:19,512
|+0,762s
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:19,608
|+0,858s
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:19,682
|+0,932s
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:20,297
|+1,547s
|10
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:20,368
|+1,618s
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:20,471
|+1,721s
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:20,638
|+1,888s
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:20,639
|+1,889s
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:20,861
|+2,111s
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:21,094
|+2,344s
|16
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:20,954
|+2,204s
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:21,043
|+2,293s
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:21,418
|+2,668s
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:21,645
|+2,895s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:21,915
|+3,165s
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: