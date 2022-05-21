F1 Starting Grid 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Race at Catalunya

Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix

Track: Catalunya Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:.00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Ferrari's updates seemed to work great. Charles Leclerc scored his 13th F1 career pole. Max Verstappen will start from P2, which is the 'dirty' side of the track. Behind him will be home country driver Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes seemed to have solved their porpoising problem without losing too much downforce. George Russell will start from P4 which is his best qualifying position this season. His teammate Lewis Hamilton and 7 times champion wasn't able to take advantage of the Mercedes upgrades during qualifying and will start from P6

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Spanish GP

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: