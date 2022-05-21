F1 Starting Grid 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Race at Catalunya

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Spanish F1 Grand Prix

Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Catalunya Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:.00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Ferrari's updates seemed to work great. Charles Leclerc scored his 13th F1 career pole. Max Verstappen will start from P2, which is the 'dirty' side of the track. Behind him will be home country driver Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes seemed to have solved their porpoising problem without losing too much downforce. George Russell will start from P4 which is his best qualifying position this season. His teammate Lewis Hamilton and 7 times champion wasn't able to take advantage of the Mercedes upgrades during qualifying and will start from P6

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:18,750
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:19,073+0,323s
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:19,166+0,416s
463George RussellMercedes1:19,393+0,643s
511Sergio PérezRed Bull1:19,420+0,670s
644Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19,512+0,762s
777Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:19,608+0,858s
820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:19,682+0,932s
93Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:20,297+1,547s
1047Mick SchumacherHaas1:20,368+1,618s
114Lando NorrisMcLaren1:20,471+1,721s
1231Esteban OconAlpine1:20,638+1,888s
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:20,639+1,889s
1410Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:20,861+2,111s
1524Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:21,094+2,344s
165Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:20,954+2,204s
1714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:21,043+2,293s
1818Lance StrollAston Martin1:21,418+2,668s
1923Alexander AlbonWilliams1:21,645+2,895s
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:21,915+3,165s

