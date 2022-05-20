Second Free Practice Results 2022 Spanish F1 GP

20 May 2022 by    2 min read
Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Catalunya Circuit

Second Free Practice Results 2022 Spanish F1 GP

George Russel driving the Mercedes W13 in during practice for the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix 2022

Weather: dry  30.8°C
Tarmac: wet  44.5°C
Humidity: 27%
Wind: 1.8 m/s SW
Pressure: 1008.7 bar

The second free practice for the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix started off under very high ambient temperatures. All drivers who didn't ran during FP1 now had returned to their seat.

After 10 minutes  Valtteri Bottas had to park the Alfa Romeo C42 when something mechanical broke down. Lando Norris went wide and damaged the floor of the MCL32 and had to return to the pits to never come out again this FP2 session.

Almost all driver tried out the medium tyres compound in the first part of second practice.

Max Verstappen was only 0.046s in front in the Red Bull of Carlos Sainz who was second fastest after 15 minutes of FP2.

Halfway the FP2 session Charles Leclerc went fastest using soft tyres with a 1:19.670 min. The Ferrari driver now was 0.320 sec quicker than his teammate Sainz. Verstappen was third on +0336s. Ferandno Alonso was 4th on +0.533 in the Alpine, while Sergio Perez was 5th on +0.962s in the other Red Bull.

A few moments later Mercedes driver George Russell went second fastest and was only 0.117s slower than Leclerc. Russell's teammate Lewis Hamilton still was 14th on medium tyres. A few minutes later Hamilton also put on the soft tyres and went third fastest and was 0.2s slower than Leclerc who was still on P1.

The rest of this FP2 session not much changed on the leaderboard and all drivers collected as much data as they could.

Lewis Hamilton was quickest in last years FP2 with a 1:18.170 min. in the Mercedes W12.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Spanish F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:19,67029S
263George RussellMercedes1:19,787+0,117s27S
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19,874+0,204s26S
455Carlos SainzFerrari1:19,990+0,320s31S
51Max VerstappenRed Bull1:20,006+0,336s27S
614Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:20,203+0,533s26S
711Sergio PérezRed Bull1:20,632+0,962s30S
85Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:20,703+1,033s31S
931Esteban OconAlpine1:20,745+1,075s27S
1047Mick SchumacherHaas1:20,757+1,087s25S
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:20,917+1,247s28S
1220Kevin MagnussenHaas1:21,013+1,343s24S
1318Lance StrollAston Martin1:21,249+1,579s32S
1422Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:21,285+1,615s29S
153Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:21,385+1,715s22S
1677Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:21,828+2,158s3M
1724Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:21,866+2,196s30S
1823Alexander AlbonWilliams1:22,319+2,649s31S
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:23,197+3,527s25S
204Lando NorrisMcLaren1:23,388+3,718s6M

3 F1 Fan comments on “Second Free Practice Results 2022 Spanish F1 GP

  2. shroppyfly

    Not bad Ror 10, 12 for Haas , Seb must be mildly happy, enough not to all ecoGreen this weekend, Red possibly lol, Max will turn up the wick tomorrow no doubt, obviously Alfa Don't like Spain by there pace sofar, and well done King G another cracking Fp2 .

    For me so far this yr Williams have been the disappointing team,even with new regs for everyone+improved Merc power , seems they just cant move up the grid, need that Audi contract id say more than ever .

    Reply
    • ReallyOldRacer

      Haas is just teasing me. I'm bummed that Gunny says no real update until France. Hopefully they can scratch out some points before then. Agree with you regarding Williams even though they are no longer a proper Brit team I still love 'em.

      For we fans the good news is that MB appears to be competitive. The more at the front the better. We'll see. If Lewie takes off his bling and reduces overall weight maybe he can chase down Georgie Boy.

      Big disappointment? McL. C'mon guys.

      Reply

