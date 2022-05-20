Event: Spanish F1 Grand Prix

Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather: dry 30.8°C

Tarmac: wet 44.5°C

Humidity: 27%

Wind: 1.8 m/s SW

Pressure: 1008.7 bar

The second free practice for the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix started off under very high ambient temperatures. All drivers who didn't ran during FP1 now had returned to their seat.

After 10 minutes Valtteri Bottas had to park the Alfa Romeo C42 when something mechanical broke down. Lando Norris went wide and damaged the floor of the MCL32 and had to return to the pits to never come out again this FP2 session.

Almost all driver tried out the medium tyres compound in the first part of second practice.

Max Verstappen was only 0.046s in front in the Red Bull of Carlos Sainz who was second fastest after 15 minutes of FP2.

Halfway the FP2 session Charles Leclerc went fastest using soft tyres with a 1:19.670 min. The Ferrari driver now was 0.320 sec quicker than his teammate Sainz. Verstappen was third on +0336s. Ferandno Alonso was 4th on +0.533 in the Alpine, while Sergio Perez was 5th on +0.962s in the other Red Bull.

A few moments later Mercedes driver George Russell went second fastest and was only 0.117s slower than Leclerc. Russell's teammate Lewis Hamilton still was 14th on medium tyres. A few minutes later Hamilton also put on the soft tyres and went third fastest and was 0.2s slower than Leclerc who was still on P1.

The rest of this FP2 session not much changed on the leaderboard and all drivers collected as much data as they could.

Lewis Hamilton was quickest in last years FP2 with a 1:18.170 min. in the Mercedes W12.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Spanish F1 GP

