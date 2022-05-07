Third Free Practice Results 2022 Miami F1 GP

Third Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Miami Formula 1 GP (FP3)
7 May 2022 by    2 min read
 1

Event: Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix
Track: Miami International Autodrome

Max Verstappen driving the Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Weather: dry  32.9°C
Tarmac: wet  48.3°C
Humidity: 43%
Wind: 0.8 m/s E
Pressure: 1010.4 bar

The third practice session showed similar weather as yesterday. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen got out quickly to get some more lap under his belt after his messy FP2 session of yesterday.

After 15 minutes the session got stopped by a red flag after Esteban Ocon spun at turn 14 and wrecked the right side of the Alpine when he ran into the wall. The Frenchman could not continue and had a very similar crash to yesterday's crash of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. Verstappen had set the fastest lap time on medium tyres with a 1:31.355 min. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was second on +0.351s on softs and Mick Schumacher was third with the Haas on +0.940s also on softs.

After 45 minutes Leclerc topped the time sheet with a 1:30.981 on a set of softs. But at that time both Red Bulls Verstappen and Sergio Perez had not driven a lap on the soft tyre compound. Verstappen was still second on the mediums. Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas was third on +0.904 sec. Lando Norris was three seconds down on Lelcerc's time in the McLaren on the hard tyres.

After the first run of both Red Bulls, Verstappen ended up on P1 with a 1:30.649 min. His teammate Perez was only 0.050s slower on P2. Both drivers were pushing each other in the last 5 minutes to practice for quali later today and Perez ended up as quickest. Verstappen had a lucky escape in turn 14 when he had to slam the brakes to stay out of the wall.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Miami F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
111Sergio PérezRed Bull1:30,30421S
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:30,498+0,194s23S
31Max VerstappenRed Bull1:30,649+0,345s20S
414Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:31,036+0,732s18S
55Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:31,049+0,745s24S
647Mick SchumacherHaas1:31,050+0,746s19S
755Carlos SainzFerrari1:31,172+0,868s24S
820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:31,227+0,923s20S
923Alexander AlbonWilliams1:31,501+1,197s14S
104Lando NorrisMcLaren1:31,594+1,290s18S
1122Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:31,659+1,355s24S
1218Lance StrollAston Martin1:31,665+1,361s22S
133Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:31,728+1,424s19S
1477Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:31,885+1,581s26S
1544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:31,890+1,586s20S
1610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:31,901+1,597s18S
1763George RussellMercedes1:31,924+1,620s19S
1824Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:32,051+1,747s16S
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:32,376+2,072s16S
2031Esteban OconAlpineno time-30

 

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

One F1 fan comment on “Third Free Practice Results 2022 Miami F1 GP

  1. Jax

    Merc showed improvements clocking the fastest time so far in FP2 with another drama free practice. Well done.
    Let's see how this transfers to qualy.

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *