2022 Miami Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Event: Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix

Track: Miami International Autodrome

Weather: dry 29.9°C

Tarmac: dry 44.3°C

Humidity: 64%

Wind: 3.0 m/s SE

Pressure: 1009.0 bar

Max Verstappen scored his 23rd F1 race win today. The Dutch driver won the first Miami F1 GP. It was his third race win of the 2022 season. The Red Bull driver started from third place. It was the 78th race win for Red Bull Racing.

2022 Miami F1 GP Race Report

The top 9 started on medium tyres and both Aston Martin cars of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll had to start from the pit lane.

Right after the start Red Bull driver Max Verstappen who started from P3, overtook the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz in turn 2, to go after race leader Charles Leclerc. who had a great get away in the Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton had lost two places at the start and was driving on P8 after AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly and Alpine driver Fernando Alonso had past the Mercedes driver. Alonso had won four places in the first lap and was running on P7.

The other Mercedes driver George Russell also had lost two places on the hard tyres. After the first lap Verstappen was 1.2 sec. behind Leclerc

Leclerc drove the fastest lap of the race up till now in lap 2. One lap later Hamilton won back P7 from Alonso by using DRS on the 1st DRS zone. In lap 4 Verstappen drove the fastest lap and set it to 1:34.287 and now was 1.4s behind Leclerc.

Hamilton was going strong in the Mercedes and passed Gasly for P6 at start/finish straight at the end of lap 5. One lap later Guanyu Zhou already had to retire the Alfa Romeo and drove back to the pit box.

In lap nine the Red Bull team told Verstappen that Leclerc already had tyre problems and Verstappen got right into the DRS zone of the Ferrari and passes Leclerc on the start-finish straight for the lead.

Behind them Ricciardo already got back to P12. The Australian driver started from P14. One lap later in lap 12 Yuki Tsunoda was the first to do a pitstop and switched to a set of hard tyres.

In lap 13 Verstappen's lead to Leclerc had already grown to 2.7 sec when Magnussen did his pitstop with the Haas.

By lap 20 Verstappen was already 3.3 sec. in front of Leclerc. At the same time Perez said he was losing power and he was losing to Sainz, while Verstappen set a new fastest lap with a 1:33.249 min.

Leclerc did a 3.2 sec. pitstop in lap 25 to give the Monegasque driver a set of new hard tyres. The race leader got a new set of hard tyres in lap 27 which took 2.4 sec. One lap later Sainz and Perez did their pitstop to go to the get their new set of hard tyres.

Verstappen had build up his lead towards Leclerc by 7.5 seconds bij lap 29. The most battles now were around P12. Where a DRS train was going on with Kevin Magnussen, Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lando Norris.

In lap 38 Verstappen set the fastest lap towards 1:32.325 min, while a rain shower was building up 8 minutes from the track. Two laps later Alonso and Gasly made contact at turn 1 while battling for P9. The Spanish driver got passed his French rival and also Stroll got P10 from Gasly.

In lap 41 Gasly and Norris made contact and Norris right rear tyre came off and had to retire the McLaren. At first a virtual safety car was deployed and later on the real safety car was deployed to recover the McLaren of Norris and Russell got his free pitstop. Perez and Magnussen also got new set of medium tyres. Esteban Ocon, Ricciardo, Gasly and Tsunoda went in to get a new set of softs.

Alonso received a 5 seconds penalty because of causing a collision at turn 1 with Gasly. At the end of lap 46 the safety period ended and the race was restarted again. The drivers with fresh tires had a great advantage on the drivers who were still on the 'old' tyres.

It took 3 laps until the drivers were able to use DRS and some fears battles build up on the brand new track. Russell overtook Hamilton for P5, while Bottas made an error at the hairpin of the end of the last main straight and got passed by Hamilton and Russell.

Leclerc was really giving all he got to try and get passed Verstappen for the win. Behind them Perez and Sainz also were battling for third position and even collided in turn 1.

Classification 2022 Miami GP

Fastest lap: 1:31.361 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull (no.1) lap 54

